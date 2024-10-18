Center of Expertise & Commercial Manager - Plant Based
2024-10-18
Job Summary
Are you passionate and determined to turn the future into reality? Do you excel in strategy, execution and possess a good combination of technical and commercial skills, tactics, and adept at communication? Can you identify solutions rather than obstacles and bring out the best in every team to achieve a shared goal?
If so, you are ready to take ownership and lead an exciting growing area within the Plant-based industry alongside a highly qualified team in a new and captivating role!
We are seeking a Centre of Expertise (CoE) & Commercial Manager who will have global responsibility for the Plant Based category. The role involves establishing the strategic direction with concrete actions, ensuring efficient implementation, and driving operational sales and customer management for the category globally.
The CoE & Commercial Manager position is a part of the Business Stream Prepared Food and Plant Based in Liquid Food Solutions (PSE).
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Europe: Belgium: GrootBijgaarden, Germany: Glinde, Hochheim, Munich, Spain: Arganda del Rey, France: Paris La Défense, Italy: Ambivere, Netherlands: Heerenveen, Utrecht, Poland: Warszawa, Olsztyn, Sweden: Lund, United Kingdom: High Wycombe.
Some travelling is required. In this role you will directly and indirectly lead an international team of c.a. 18-20 people and other managers. You will work in close collaboration with other functions within PSE, Market Operation and Project Centres.
What you will do
As CoE & Commercial Manager you have the exciting task of leading a proactive and highly dedicated team of experts. Together, you will prioritize customer centricity, foster seamless collaboration, drive innovation and competitiveness, and effectively implement plans throughout the organization.
Your primary objective will be to drive sustainable and profitable growth in Plant Based category by maximizing the value propositions and competitiveness. This will involve building and delivering extensive application, product and commercial expertise in processing solutions including Branded Processing Units, lines, and plants.
Your role will be instrumental in ensuring Tetra Pak maintains and strengthen its leadership position in Plant Based. You will focus on key areas such leading growth and innovation in ambient/chilled Plant-Based beverages and fermented products, deploying new solution for waste valorisation/upcycling and driving innovation for next generation of plant-based both in established and emerging markets, taking the lead in the expansion of the category through application and line integration. Converting innovation into business and the continuous search for new business avenues in the plant-based sector and ensuring company readiness to capture it will also be part of your responsibilities.
You will focus on:
• Lead a team of highly skilled individuals
• Lead the global portfolio and business strategy for the category, taking charge for its development and execution as the driving force
• Drive business development initiatives in specific geographies
• Act as the main point of contact for Market Operations in the category, handling strategic and sales-related activities, securing as well the acquisition of required capabilities across the organization
• Ensure sustainable and profitable growth for the category through innovation and competitiveness in the category in the long run.
• Proactively establish and implement strategic plans for the category's processing activities, establishing solid alignment with Packaging and Service Business Units
• Strategically drive sales plans and foster long-term relationships with Processing & Project Centres Directors and customers within the category.
We believe you have
• Experience in leading teams, particularly in innovation-driven environments
• Experience in the field of Food Science, Food Processing, Engineering, Business, or a related discipline
• Thorough understanding of Liquid Food Solutions Branded Processing products and Line Concepts, gained through experience in sales, product management, business development or engineering roles
• Proven track record in strategy implementation, sales, or account management
• Experience working directly in or closely with Market Operations
• Previous exposure to working in a matrix organization. Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the ability to engage customers and internal teams to drive collaboration and results.
• Fluency in English, with strong oral and written communication skills
You possess exceptional people management skills and a proven track record as a successful leader. Your passion lies in managing teams and providing operational and coaching support. With a growth mindset, you empower your team and creating a creative, open, and trusted working environment. Your drive, combined with strategic thinking, motivates you forward and fuels your progress. Your outstanding collaboration and communication skills enable you to effortlessly interact across boundaries and foster team unity. Your customer-focused mindset drives you to listen and respond to the needs of customers.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on the 1st of November.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Rita Necsei at rita (dot) necsei (at) tetrapak (dot) com
