Cell Design Engineer - Northvolt AB

Northvolt is building the largest lithium-ion battery factory in Europe. This is key for future innovation and will support and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production and consumption. We are staffing our international project office in Stockholm and preparing upcoming recruitments for the establishment of the R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås and the main factory, Northvolt Ett, in Skellefteå. We aim to build the next generation battery factory with cutting edge technology and a structural cost advantage that will produce the world's greenest battery with minimum carbon footprint and a sustainable lifecycle.Those of us already on board share a bold streak and a passion for our mission of enabling the future of energy. We are prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real.We are a team dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Join us today! Education/ExperiencePhD or MSc in Mechanical/Chemical/Physical/Electrochemical Engineering5 to 10 years of practical experience from Li-Ion Battery Cell development.Experience from Cell Design and development of Lithium Ion cells is a must.Extensive experience of Battery devices fabrication and testingWork experience with Cylindrical/Prismatic batteries/SeparatorsExperience from R&D laboratory.Experience with Lithium ion battery performance and safety.Strong background from technical culture and proven engineering excellence.Must have worked in multi-cultural environment and have a successful history with International working culture.Specific Skills/AbilitiesExcellent English written and oral skills, Japanese is highly evaluated.Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment (start-up).Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.Passionate & purpose driven. Northvolt has an exciting job possibility for experienced engineers specialized in the field of Li-ion Battery Cell Development. You will be contributing from start to finish in building one of the first large scale European battery factories, which will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.We are looking for experienced Cell Design Engineers with specialization in Li-ion technology to work within our R&D and Test & Validation teams at Northvolt Labs in Västerås.Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to:Developing advanced lithium-ion battery cells for Energy Storage, Electric Vehicles and other applicationsPlan, structure and implement design for Li-ion cellsAnalyzing test data and to improve battery properties and/or managements systemDevelopment of large-scale manufacturing process as Project Leader and/or Laboratory experience.Construct cell assembly test lineIntroduce and evaluate materials for improvement of battery life and safety performance