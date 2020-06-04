Cell cultivation and Upstream Process development Scientist to C - Poolia Sverige AB - Apotekarjobb i Stockholm
Cell cultivation and Upstream Process development Scientist to C
Poolia Sverige AB / Apotekarjobb / Stockholm
2020-06-04
Chiesi R&D Sweden is now recruiting a Cell cultivation and Upstream Process (USP) development Scientist to the Rare Disease Unit. This is a temporary assignment starting as soon as possible with the duration of 18 months.
We are looking for applicants with good scientific knowledge and who enjoy working as team players in a multicultural environment. This is an excellent opportunity to join a great team with focus on meaningful scientific contributions in a collaborative environment. The position is full-time and based at Chiesi's Swedish R&D Center located on the Karolinska Campus, Solna. We will interview candidates continuously and welcome your application today!
RESPONSIBILITIES
As our Cell cultivation and Upstream Process (USP) development Scientist, you will be a part of the Chemistry Manufacturing and Control (CMC) group in the Biotech Research and Product Development organization which belongs to the Global Rare Disease Business Unit.
Your main responsibilities will include:
To lead/be responsible for the development of the upstream processes (USP) for biotechnologically derived products
To be responsible for optimization of protein expression in cell culture systems
To be technical responsible for scale-up of USP and take active part in technical transfers to CMO
To ensure a USP that delivers a relevant yield and a high product quality
To produce and ensure correct handling of cell clones and master cell banks
Take active part in CTD writing and review related to the USP, cell banks and cellular assays
Together with the analytical department assure analytical methods that will cover all aspects of product quality
QUALIFICATIONS
The right candidate has a PhD, MSc or BSc in Molecular biology, Cell biology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Pharmacology or adjacent field. You have extensive experiences of laboratory work and specifically experience from working with cell cultivation, eukaryotic cell expression systems and bioreactors. Fluent in English and Swedish, both speaking and in writing is required.
You have good scientific knowledge and it is an advantage if you have experience from the following:
Experience of running and optimizing single use bioreactors
Work experience from the Biotech industry
Experience from working in international environments/collaborations
Experience from working with biologics and preferably also from Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)
To be successful in this role you have a genuine scientific interest. You are eager to learn new skills and like to work in a smaller environment. It is very important that you are team oriented and enjoy working in an international environment. You have good collaborative and networking skills. Further you are goal focused, flexible, and not afraid to help-out in other areas if required. You enjoy both theoretical and practical work in the laboratory.
ABOUT CHIESI PHARMA
A GLOBAL FAMILY DEDICATED TO PEOPLE AND PATIENTS
In Chiesi our approach as a Benefit Corporation is a way of being as well as a way of thinking. We redefine the way to do our business, to create a positive impact on people, environment and our global Chiesi Community, acting as a force for good.
We are passionate and committed to improving and raising the quality of human life and making meaningful contributions that will have a positive long lasting impact. Our entrepreneurial thinking, our sustainable and innovative ideas, transformative solutions and our personal chemistry are the key elements that bonds us and make us grow as one cohesive global Chiesi family.
EVERYONE OF US IS DIFFERENT, EVERYONE OF US IS CHIESI
For information about Chiesi, please visit www.chiesi.com
Poolia Life Science
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Visstid, mer än 6 månader
Publiceringsdatum
2020-06-04
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-06-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Poolia Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5253351
Sökord
Sökord