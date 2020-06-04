Cell cultivation and Upstream Process development Scientist to C - Poolia Sverige AB - Apotekarjobb i Stockholm

Poolia Sverige AB / Apotekarjobb / Stockholm

2020-06-04



Chiesi R&D Sweden is now recruiting a Cell cultivation and Upstream Process (USP) development Scientist to the Rare Disease Unit. This is a temporary assignment starting as soon as possible with the duration of 18 months.



We are looking for applicants with good scientific knowledge and who enjoy working as team players in a multicultural environment. This is an excellent opportunity to join a great team with focus on meaningful scientific contributions in a collaborative environment. The position is full-time and based at Chiesi's Swedish R&D Center located on the Karolinska Campus, Solna. We will interview candidates continuously and welcome your application today!



RESPONSIBILITIES

As our Cell cultivation and Upstream Process (USP) development Scientist, you will be a part of the Chemistry Manufacturing and Control (CMC) group in the Biotech Research and Product Development organization which belongs to the Global Rare Disease Business Unit.



Your main responsibilities will include:

To lead/be responsible for the development of the upstream processes (USP) for biotechnologically derived products

To be responsible for optimization of protein expression in cell culture systems

To be technical responsible for scale-up of USP and take active part in technical transfers to CMO

To ensure a USP that delivers a relevant yield and a high product quality

To produce and ensure correct handling of cell clones and master cell banks

Take active part in CTD writing and review related to the USP, cell banks and cellular assays

Together with the analytical department assure analytical methods that will cover all aspects of product quality



QUALIFICATIONS

The right candidate has a PhD, MSc or BSc in Molecular biology, Cell biology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Pharmacology or adjacent field. You have extensive experiences of laboratory work and specifically experience from working with cell cultivation, eukaryotic cell expression systems and bioreactors. Fluent in English and Swedish, both speaking and in writing is required.



You have good scientific knowledge and it is an advantage if you have experience from the following:

Experience of running and optimizing single use bioreactors

Work experience from the Biotech industry

Experience from working in international environments/collaborations

Experience from working with biologics and preferably also from Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)



To be successful in this role you have a genuine scientific interest. You are eager to learn new skills and like to work in a smaller environment. It is very important that you are team oriented and enjoy working in an international environment. You have good collaborative and networking skills. Further you are goal focused, flexible, and not afraid to help-out in other areas if required. You enjoy both theoretical and practical work in the laboratory.



ABOUT CHIESI PHARMA

A GLOBAL FAMILY DEDICATED TO PEOPLE AND PATIENTS

In Chiesi our approach as a Benefit Corporation is a way of being as well as a way of thinking. We redefine the way to do our business, to create a positive impact on people, environment and our global Chiesi Community, acting as a force for good.

We are passionate and committed to improving and raising the quality of human life and making meaningful contributions that will have a positive long lasting impact. Our entrepreneurial thinking, our sustainable and innovative ideas, transformative solutions and our personal chemistry are the key elements that bonds us and make us grow as one cohesive global Chiesi family.

EVERYONE OF US IS DIFFERENT, EVERYONE OF US IS CHIESI

For information about Chiesi, please visit



Poolia Life Science



Varaktighet, arbetstid

Heltid Visstid, mer än 6 månader



Publiceringsdatum

2020-06-04



Ersättning

Fast lön



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-06-28

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

Poolia Sverige AB



Jobbnummer

5253351





Sökord

Protein



