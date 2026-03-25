CDC Process Engineer - Pharmaceutical Development
AstraZeneca AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-25
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AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. At AstraZeneca, we're proud to have a unique workplace culture of inclusion and diversity that inspires innovation and collaboration.
Pharmaceutical Technology & Development (PT&D), which employs around 500 people at AstraZeneca Gothenburg, designs and delivers the active drug products (including formulations, devices, and packaging), required to support development of new medicines. Likewise, we design and deliver products to be used in toxicology studies or clinical trials, and we develop technology to ensure that a drug product can be scaled up and established at a commercial production site.
At Global Product Development (GPD) in Gothenburg, a sub-division of PT&D, we focus on the fields of Immediate Release Drug Products and Oral Controlled Release Drug products. You will join a vibrant team that is working on the next generation of medicines and play a key role in the development of technology and new medicinal products.
We are now recruiting a Continuous Direct Compression (CDC) process engineer, to join the Process Technology and Engineering unit, a sub team of GPD.
What you'll do
We are looking for an engineer/scientist with the capability and desire to develop further within the CDC technology area. The role will focus on hands-on work with the CDC equipment, along with associated documentation.
The role holder will actively contribute to the delivery of products on the CDC line being an expert on CDC technology, and on mechanical operation of the CDC line. You will also have the opportunity to build and contribute with key data and input into our drug development projects. In this role, it is vital to have a passion for mechanical understanding of the CDC technology, project delivery through CDC technology as well as an interest in identifying possibilities to optimise and maximize the use of the equipment.
The role will include:
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Being an GPD expert on CDC process in product development, to together with project teams delivering AZ drug project portfolio.
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Assemble, run, disassemble, and clean the CDC equipment.
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Development, optimisation and implementation of manufacture technology
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Support drug development projects, through knowledge sharing and perform non-CDC lab work when time allows.
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Ensuring that work is performed safely and in accordance with quality systems.
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Progressing work in the most efficient way by being flexible and prioritising the most important activities, and at the same time applying a continuous improvement mindset.
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Preparing documentation and formal reports in accordance with current standards and where appropriate to GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice).
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Ensure development of high quality and robust drug products and manufacturing processes to support the product control strategy, marketing applications and downstream commercialisation activities, e.g. technology transfer and launch.
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Help delivering our project portfolio by engagement, efficiency, high quality work and a collaborative spirit.
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Support technical transfer to commercial sites
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Contributing to project and organisation by a willingness to learn and develop self, but also to support others in their development.
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Contribute to and propose improvement projects.
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Use digital tools, large language models and development agents to improve efficiency and enhance the way we work.
The role may also include:
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Generating, assessing, and reporting data with a clear understanding of its reliability, interpreting findings, drawing conclusions and recommendations so that their significance can be appreciated in cross-functional interactions.
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Presenting information for discussion at project teams, within Global Product Development and/or across other functions.
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Support to TA projects with formulation development not only related to CDC technology and equipment.
Minimum experience
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Educational background within engineering; MSc in a relevant engineering discipline or equivalent qualifications and experience.
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Genuine interest in manufacturing technology and to work hands-on with equipment.
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Experience from modern engineering tools and digital modelling.
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Knowledgeable in and proven experience of using digital tools
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
We look forward to finding out more about you. Welcome with your application no later than April 12, 2026! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-248785". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9819731