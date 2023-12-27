Category Specialist Equipment & MRO
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Category Specialist Equipment & MRO to join our great Supply Chain team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do
In this role you will have an exciting opportunity to work with sourcing of both equipments and services. As a member of the NOVO Supply Chain team you have defined areas that are your responsability but we do also support eachother when needed and constantly take on new challeges. Sometimes you will also work in close collaboration with Northvolt's and Volvo's Indirect Purchasing teams to ensure pooling of demand and leveraging of frame contracts.
You will be reporting to the Senior Director Supply Chain.
Your responsibilities will include but are not limited to:
-
Support the whole organization understanding the consolidated needs, finding the right suppliers, negotiating, and putting sustainable agreements in place.
-
Work collaboratively with stakeholders and suppliers on present and new projects, supply agreements and cost optimization initiatives.
-
Develop, execute and follow-up on the procurement plan/schedule for your categories.
-
Create suitable agreements and catalogues for the purchase of goods and services in line with specified cost, quality, and delivery target.
-
Monitor market trends and supplier market
Skills & Requirements
You share our passion to make the world a better, cleaner place. You are convinced that working in a diverse, multi-cultural environment does not only drive value, it also is a source of energy and satisfaction for you. Besides that you:
-
Have several years of experience in Indirect Purchasing across categories, ideally in an industrial or automotive manufacturing environment.
-
Learned to engage with internal stakeholders and drive early involvement through a combination of subject matter expertise and service orientation.
-
Master the collaboration in a matrix organization and have effectively represented your site in central supplier and category strategies.
-
Have successfully cultivated supplier networks and built supplier relationships with the objective to establish long-term partnerships.
We believe that you bring
-
Preferably, a degree in Engineering or Business Administration
-
An eye for details while having the big picture in mind
-
Strong communication, interpersonal and influencing skills
-
Analytical thinking and strong problem-solving skills
-
Ability to work well within a diverse team environment, as well as independently
-
Flexibility and the motivation to take on new challenges
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
