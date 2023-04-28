Category Sourcing Manager
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
As Sourcing Manager at Tobii Dynavox, you will have the possibility to drive sourcing activities and influence in a fast-growing organization. The responsibility will include both category and supplier management. You will be part of our global team, located in Stockholm at Tobii Dynavox headquarters with great opportunity to travel.
The sourcing department at Tobii Dynavox is a part of the global operations team, a group function, supporting all Tobii Dynavox Business Units. The team handles project sourcing as well as strategic sourcing.
Your days will be filled with:
Analyzing needs for improvements and turn them into related sourcing opportunities
Developing and implementing category sourcing strategies and plans that deliver significant cost savings and meet business requirements
Building and maintaining strong relationships with internal stakeholders to ensure sourcing activities are aligned with business goals and objectives
Identify, evaluate, and select suppliers to ensure quality, delivery, cost and service requirements are met
Negotiate and manage contracts with suppliers to ensure compliance with agreed terms and conditions
Monitoring and reporting on supplier performance and take corrective action where necessary
Developing and implementing supplier risk management strategies to ensure continuity of supply
Working with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for process improvement and cost savings
Staying up to date with market trends and identify opportunities for innovation and improvement in sourcing practices
We are looking for someone with:
3-5 years of relevant experience within Strategic Sourcing, preferably within indirect material and services
Experience in driving RFx processes, managing supplier relationships, supplier governance, procurement methods and risk management
Strong negotiation skills with the ability to build and maintain relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders
Hands-on experience from establishment and working in cross-functional teams with strong execution focus
Proven record of driving supplier qualification
Possess strong commercial skills
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
Empowered by perseverance
Please address your questions to Shwetha Dsouza and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website (Please send your application in English). We're looking forward to your application!
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals based on race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin. Så ansöker du
