Category Sourcing Manager - Direct, Tech
Tobii Dynavox AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii Dynavox AB i Stockholm
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are:
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
What you'll do:
We make touch and eye tracking based assistive technology for people with communication and mobility challenges. The success of our products has life-changing impact on our customers. Our Production and Supply Chain Team helps to further the mission by ensuring our products come to life.
Category Sourcing Manager - Direct, Tech
As Sourcing Manager at Tobii Dynavox, we are seeking an individual with strong technical skills to drive the sourcing activities with focus on the direct side of the business. Including both hardware, software and royalty agreements. The responsibility will include both category and supplier management. You will be part of our global team, located in Stockholm at Tobii Dynavox headquarters. Occasional travel will be a part of the role.
The sourcing department at Tobii Dynavox is a part of the global operations team, a group function, supporting all Tobii Dynavox Business Units. Our evolving mission includes incorporating affiliate companies of Tobii Dynavox into our departmental scope. The team is responsible for project sourcing as well as strategic sourcing.
Your days will be filled with:
Analyzing needs for improvements and translating them into relevant sourcing opportunities with focus on the direct side of business
Building and maintaining robust relationships with internal stakeholders to ensure sourcing activities are aligned with business goals and objectives.
Identify, evaluate, and select suppliers to ensure quality, delivery, cost, and service requirements are met.
Negotiating and managing contracts with suppliers to ensure compliance with agreed terms and conditions.
Monitoring and reporting on supplier performance, taking corrective action where necessary.
Developing and implementing supplier risk management strategies to ensure continuity of supply.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for process improvement and cost savings.
Staying updated with market trends and identify opportunities for innovation and enhancing sourcing practices.
We are looking for someone with:
3 years of relevant experience within Strategic Sourcing, preferably within technical industry dealing with direct and indirect material and services
Experience in driving RFx processes, managing supplier relationships, supplier governance, procurement methods and risk management.
Strong negotiation skills with the ability to build and maintain relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Hands-on experience from establishment and working in cross-functional teams with strong execution focus
Proven record of driving supplier qualification preferably from the tech-industry
Possess strong Commercial skils
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
Empowered by perserverance
If you feel that you are ready to take on the challenges above and appreciate the momentum of a fast-growing tech company fueled by technology leadership and entrepreneurial ways of working, you might be our team 's next Category Sourcing Manager.
Next Step:
Please address your questions to Mikaela Nilsson and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website (please send your application in English). The application should include motivation to explain why you are the right candidate for this position. We're looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii Dynavox AB
(org.nr 556914-7563)
Löjtnantsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
115 50 STOCKHOLM Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tobii Dynavox AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8396807