Category Sourcing Leader - Metals Aluminium & Zamak
2024-11-08
Company Description
Who we are
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think, differently. Act, differently. And work differently as well. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home.
The materials of metal, plastic and float glass are found in every part of the home and our products touch the lives of every IKEA customer. We believe that a Better Everyday Life at Home is the result of great work together and strive to only produce products that we genuinely love. We in Category Area Metal, Plastic & Float Glass are very proud of this - it is a privilege and a responsibility.
Category Metals Aluminium & Zamak is responsible for supplying, developing and implementing materials and techniques for the production of its 3 segments: Profiles, Cookware & Die Casting. Metals Aluminium & Zamak is an integrated category sourcing products for Home Furnishing and IKEA Components.
Job Description
What you will do
As a Category Sourcing Leader, you will be responsible for securing the material and production knowledge as well as setting up the optimal sourcing conditions. With having customer always in mind, you will act as a gear box between HFBs / Category and Need Planning function. From that position you will lead and secure that all products within your area of responsibility are sourced with optimal global sourcing set-up. You will contribute with material, technique and production knowledge in the product development process and ensure that material and choices of techniques related to cost, capacity, quality and sustainability are in-line with supplier production capabilities, as well as with product development process and category strategy.
In this role, you will:
Contribute to the execution of the Category BPL by being responsible for:
Defining most suitable development partners for specific NEWs projects and services.
Leading the establishment of the global sourcing set-up for running range, NEWs in line with Category desired supplier movements IKEA Best Buy Principles, including scenario planning and assessing sourcing risks.
Engaging the right category resources in specific development projects and connecting them to development teams or other Range/Service owners through indirect leadership.
Securing Business Contingency Plans and to monitor and initiate actions to mitigate deviations, through stakeholder collaboration and indirect leadership.
Ensuring the quality of the Category input into pricing process (Big run and tertial runs)
Contributing to the Business Agreement creation and execution, in close collaboration with Range Areas or other stakeholders.
Consolidation of relevant business input affecting Category plans as example: Range Area portfolio plans, Growth Plans or other stakeholder input.
Leading specific projects on behalf or through allocation from the Category Manager; as example Leading the Creation and Implementation of a Segment Strategy.
Securing overall performance and collaboration with internal stakeholders
Contributing to the category management meetings as permanent member of the category management team
Qualifications
Why we love you
We believe to be a successful Category Sourcing Leader you have:
Strong experience and good knowledge in purchasing development including insights on supplier capabilities and product development background and preferably experience with diverse material
University degree in technology, business administration, Furniture education or corresponding knowledge
Leadership skills and project leadership experience is an advantage
Holistic view with being comfortable thinking on both operational, tactical, and strategic level
Deep knowledge of value chain and value chain analysis capabilities
Strong entrepreneurship, drive for the change and strive for improvement.
and you are:
Driven, decisive, analytical to be able to lead conclusions and realise business opportunities.
Great stakeholder manager with capability to lead and deliver results through involving and engaging people independent of location
Independent and with excellent communication skills
Strongly business minded, ability to see the big picture and apply different perspectives from customer to supplier perspective
Able to foresee the consequences of one's own actions and act based on high moral and ethical principles
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
A strong team player
Why you will love us
As a part of Category Area Metal, Plastic & Float Glass, you will have access to a huge knowledge base and experience in both leadership and material, production, and value chain. We offer trust and space to test and try, explore, make mistakes, and develop us and our partners. Are you ready to be part of a journey towards reaching more of the many people?
You will meet the same motivated, skilled people like you on daily basis and you will have a good feeling about your job because it makes sense and your contribution is recognized!
Attitude towards our colleagues is very simple - honest and frank employees always get a chance to grow both in their personal and career life in a way so all of us can contribute to better everyday life for us and for our customers
We do not intend to only fill in the positions here - we want to accept unique personalities who will share our values
We listen to our colleagues; we understand their needs and we support their ambitions and skills
We offer a possibility to work in an environment where people and togetherness are the main values
Sounds interesting?
Additional information
The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden with a global responsibility. Älmhult has excellent commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus back and forth to Helsingborg two times a day.
In this role you will report to Category Manager for Metals Aluminium & Zamakmit
Submit your application in English, CV and letter of motivation, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 21th of November.
If you have questions regarding the role please contact Category Manager Soad Olsson Ahajri at soad.ahajri@inter.ikea.com
