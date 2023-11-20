Category Manager transportation and warehousing
ValueOne AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for a Category Manager transportation and warehousing with experience from hazardous waste and dangerous goods logistics for a consultant assignment at our customer 's premises in Stockholm. The assignment starts in January and lasts for seven months with possibilities for remote work.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Category Manager transportation and warehousing your primary responsibilities are within recycling logistics. There is also a secondary responsibility of category management for air and time critical transportation.
The role is based in Stockholm but full flexibility regarding remote work is possible as well as being based in a secondary location. Travelling is part of the job but rarely more than 2-3 days per month.
Main tasks:
Procurement of warehousing and transports for recycling.
Secure warehouse capacity for 2024 and 2025.
Procurement of logistics services.
Build and expand transportation supplier network into new markets.
Support the organization with design and setup of logistics network.
Perform contracting of existing transport suppliers.
Be the escalation point vs. suppliers for commercial and operational matters.
Develop existing process for supplier performance management.
Rate management for nominated suppliers within airfreight and express/courier transport categories.
Evaluate and establish process for supplier process management within transport categories airfreight, express/courier and time critical transport categories.
Expand supplier pool for time critical transports if needed.
Experience and competencies
The ideal candidate for the role as Category Manager transportation and warehousing has work experience from a similar role managing hazardous waste and dangerous goods logistics. The role additionally demands knowledge of multiple collection logistics as well as experience from airfreight, express/courier and time critical transport categories. Furthermore, you are a skilled negotiator with proficiency in supplier performance management. Fluency in English, written and oral, is mandatory.
As a person, we like you to have a strong inner drive and be result-oriented. You can perform tasks independently and have an analytical and structured way of working. Academic or post-secondary education within a relevant field is advantageous.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
as soon as possible. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 70 748 18 91 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
8274119