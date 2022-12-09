Category Manager to Doro
Founded in Sweden in 1974, Doro has a strong heritage of innovation, engineering, and customer focus. For almost fifty years Doro has been designing, developing, marketing, and selling consumer products specifically tailored to seniors' needs.
Seniors have ever-evolving and growing needs in technology and helping seniors is at the core of our business. By using technology, we make sure seniors can live active and independent lives, and we believe in making seniors' everyday life easier, better and more fulfilling. In short, we are passionate about seniors, and in everything we do at Doro, we champion the seniors and try to challenge ageism and exclusion.
We do so in many ways, but especially by caring and thinking differently about seniors. Thinking differently and caring about seniors means we try to earn their and their relatives' trust since their trust in our brand is our most valuable asset. Seniors and their loved ones should know and feel that when they buy Doro, they get high-quality products with 100% senior-focused design, specifically adapted to the needs of seniors.
We are today the leading European mobile phone manufacturer for senior mobiles with an outstanding European sales network of some 300 operators, distributors, and retailers. Our current revenue is made up mainly of feature and smartphone sales, but we are embarking on a new and exciting journey where we take our experience and know-how from seniors and consumer electronics and apply it to adjacent technologies. We aim to become the leading European technology brand for seniors by making technology accessible to seniors. We want to be a full-service technology provider for seniors offering accessible versions of all technology shifts that seniors may need - so they can live better lives!
Our offer
Doro is on a very exciting journey! In the coming years, we will expand our portfolio with new products and services with the ambition to build an ecosystem to help seniors live a better life.
Identified products in this category are Smart Devices, Home devices and Communication & Wearables and as well as our existing products Feature Phones.
At Doro, we strive for a work-life balance. We offer you a dynamic workplace where you can continue to develop your skills in an environment where we cooperate and support each other. Although we are a small company you'll work in our international organization with colleagues around Europe and Asia.
You will work from our bright, spacious office close to the Central Station in Malmö with many places to go for lunch, close to shopping and gyms. We have a hybrid approach where you can work from home up to two days per week.
About the position
The Category Manager owns the product strategy and is responsible for the product outcomes. The responsibility also includes the category's contribution as a business unit to the overall profit and loss of the company. This extends from increasing the profitability of existing products and services, to developing new products and services.
You will work closely with our other Category Managers to find synergies and collaborate on a cross-functional roadmap within our full range of products. Being in a key position, you will coordinate and work closely with other departments and functions to develop successful products and services based on the overall strategy.
This job will include regular travels to visit our Doro offices in Europe and once/twice per year to the Doro Hong Kong office, as well as attending Doro internal and customer external meetings locally and abroad, mobile conferences, fairs, and exhibitions.
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Create and maintain an optimal portfolio and roadmap.
• Manage the entire product life cycle from strategic planning to tactical and operational activities.
• Develop a creative environment in the organisation.
• Search, recommend and define new products and services to launch.
• Have broad knowledge and understanding of the market, including our customers - operators and retailers - and our competitors and partners.
• Have useful insights into our end users' desires, challenges, and pain points, i.e., the seniors.
• Be responsible for key milestones according to "Doro Way" (Doro's product and project management implementation methodology) and work closely with the assigned project managers, purchasing manager, marketing, sales, and other internal departments.
Profit & Loss Responsibility
• Responsible for the P&L of the category.
• Create, evaluate, and recommend valid business cases for new products and services.
• Appraise opportunities and business proposals from Sales as well as customers and external partners.
Go-to-market and Launch Planning
• Implement company-wide go-to-market and roll-out plans, working with concerned departments to launch the products and services successfully.
• Support Sales with sales material, presentations, technical and products & services breakdowns and explanations.
Are you the one?
In this role, you must be energetic and self-motivated. You must be organized and use your time effectively. Setting clear goals is important for you, you plan and prioritise your daily activities. Since we work in an ever-changing world, you are flexible and react positively to change.
In the phase where Doro is today, you have to be open-minded and listen to new ideas, you will have to search for knowledge and be both creative and solution-oriented. Gathering members from different organisations around common objectives requires you to be able to work with different types of people, be an excellent communicator, verbally and in writing, have excellent presentation skills and convincingly pitch ideas. We assume you are fully fluent and confident in at least one Scandinavian language and English.
We prefer that you have a technical background that enables you to understand the solutions that can help our seniors with their daily life with the future of new products and services. This of course requires a great taste of strategic insights, an understanding of future trends and technologies, leadership skills, and analytical thinking.
