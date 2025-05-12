Category manager SCM
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2025-05-12
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Our Grid Integration supports customers in creating stronger, smarter, and greener grids adapted to meet the needs of the changing power landscape. Our system solutions are designed and delivered to provide the highest lifecycle value with the lowest risk.
As a global leader in power quality technology, we supply power quality solutions to customers all over the world. That is why we are looking for you who want to work with advanced technology in an international project-based organization. Category manager SCM is a role for you who are interested in combining internal cooperation with external supplier responsibilities.
How you'll make an impact
You will be commercially responsible for our main internal supplier.
In your scope you will also have some categories covering external suppliers.
For the internal supplier, you will drive all aspects related to cost, forecasting, capacity planning and strategic activities. You will be the main point of escalation.
For the external supplier scope, you will drive supplier selection, negotiation of frame agreements, claim management and being the main point of escalation.
Your background
A master's or bachelor's degree in engineering or business administration is a plus. This can be balanced by a relevant experience
Mix of operative and strategic abilities
Good communication and networking skills are key competencies
Interest in the mix of both project work and procurement work
Experience of relevant role within supply chain management
Good skills in English writing and speaking alike
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Helena Rydbeck, helena.rydbeck1@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Specialist Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9333847