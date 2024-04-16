Category Manager, Hvdc
2024-04-16
HVDC Supply Chain is looking for a Category Manager to develop, plan and implement Global Sourcing and Procurement strategies and initiatives, under collaboration with different stakeholders. Category Managers are expected to drive Transformation in supply chain activities with agility and full ownership; build the strategy in Tendering phase, to be properly executed during Project Execution. This is not an entry level position.
You are welcome into a growing Supply Chain team, where you have a great opportunity to develop your own role in the company. Everyone has different skills and competencies, we support #diversity and multicultural environment. Do not hesitate to apply and let us learn more about you and with what you can contribute.
We are hiring in Sweden, Västerås or Ludvika.
Your responsibilities
Leverage the Continuous Improvement Process Sourcing (CIPS) process, implement effective sourcing strategies based on business (Tender/Project) requirements and in line with business strategy.
Negotiate agreements with main suppliers, and periodically renegotiate price lists, terms and conditions. Make negotiations during Tender and Project Execution phase. Focus on quality, delivery, TCO and sustainability requirements.
Run proper spend analysis, gather internal demands, access and monitor supplier market availability and capacity.
Ensure identification, investigation, and selection of appropriate suppliers and that the supply base/suppliers have the capability and capacity to meet current and future business requirements.
Manage (and care) strategic relationships with suppliers. Drive and manage Strategic Supplier Agreements and Contracts. Run Supplier Performance Evaluation.
Foster collaboration as ONE Hitachi Energy team. Work together with global SCM team of category managers, transactional buyers, logistic planners, and supplier quality engineers and to ensure that the goods and material are procured, produced, and delivered on budget, on time and with quality to our project sites worldwide.
Your background
Organization is under transformation and growth. We need curious person, with strong sense of ownership and maturity to challenge self and the organization for continuous improvement and changes.
A team player with strong communicative and collaborative skills who likes to interact with other people, used to a multicultural and challenging global business environment.
Professional experience in a supply chain functions, category management, strategic sourcing, project management or procurement, is required.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, able to handle several tasks in parallel.
Described as energetic, motivated, and self-confident person who can handle both ups and downs and manage problem that may occur.
Additional Information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply no later than 19/5! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager Per-Erik Nerby, per-erik.nerby1@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
