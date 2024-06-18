Category Manager Aftermarket Parts
Husqvarna AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Jönköping
2024-06-18
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to take on a key role in our dynamic & fast-paced sourcing organization? Do you have a background in sourcing or spare parts? Are you curious and unafraid of challenges? And are you bold, dedicated and passionate about making a difference? If so, we are waiting for you to join us on our journey. Welcome to Husqvarna!
About the organization
The sourcing organization at Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division is divided into several functions and categories, in order to secure quality, delivery, cost efficiency and sustainability throughout the supply chain. The Sourcing team is dedicated to deliver on our full range of business targets and to provide a profound base for our teams driving these objectives together with over 1000 suppliers and are guided by the principles of Strategic, Collaborative, and Professional. One of the key functions within Sourcing is category management of direct material categories and related commercial relationships with suppliers
About the position
The Category Manager Aftermarket Parts is a new position which will be responsible for procuring parts to our aftermarket business in order to support our customers. The position will be responsible for a wide portfolio of suppliers and parts. The Sourcing organization's task is to ensure that the greatest value is provided to the company and thereby positively affecting the overall business result.
As Category Manager you are part of a motivated team of Category Managers and Operational Buyers and you report to the Sourcing Director Powertrain Categories. Your main responsibilities includes developing and implementing business strategies, relationship management, and deliver value in terms of quality, cost efficiency, innovation, and sustainability throughout the product life cycle. This role offers significant responsibilities and a strong foundation for future growth within the company.
Your main tasks:
Responsible for all commercial relationships with suppliers in your categories, ensuring targets for cost, quality, delivery, and sustainability are achieved.
Create long-term strategies for your categories, aligned with internal stakeholders, to deliver optimized value and drive implementation.
Develop and maintain vendor agreements.
Lead sourcing projects and negotiate commercial terms and conditions.
Cultivate strong relationships with suppliers to enhance performance, reduce costs, eliminate waste, and leverage their potential in product development and innovation
Build and maintain strong internal relations within sourcing functions such as other Category Managers, Project Sourcing, Supplier Quality Assurance and other e.g. R&D, logistics & manufacturing, Aftermarket business teams.
Set up and manage the annual budget of cost saving activities and negotiations.
What we can offer
At Husqvarna Group we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We're Bold, We're Dedicated and We Care. This role is located in Huskvarna, offering a hybrid working model with a requirement for weekly office presence. Occasional travel within service is expected.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role we expect you have:
Bachelor of Science/Advantage: MBA or Master of Science in Engineering or relevant experience
Minimum 3 years of purchasing experience, experience from Aftermarket business or other relevant experience.
Extensive technical experience and experience from working in a Manufacturing industry
Knowledge of strategic sourcing methodologies and fact-based negotiation
Fluent in English orally and in writing
Advantage for the position is:
Leadership and change management experience
Experience from a category management position or aftermarket business.
Experience of working in an international environment
As a person you bring valuable insights into the purchasing environment and have planning, analytical and organizing abilities. You understand the importance of both internal and external customer service and have good communication abilities, including strategic thinking, diplomatic finesse, social competence and negotiation skills.
Additionally, it's important that you can influence and promote Category Strategies to Business Partners. Experience with cross-functional team collaboration is also beneficial.
Personality in combination with relevant education, work experience and passion for working in sourcing will be important in order to succeed in this role.
Your application
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application including resumé and personal letter already today. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations. For questions regarding the position please contact hiring manager Johan Grauf at johan.grauf@husqvarnagroup.com
. For information about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Josephine Tjernlund Josephine.tjernlund@husqvarangroup.com
Due to current summer vacation, responses may take a bit longer. Feedback and interviews are expected to proceed in August. Thank you for your patience and wishing you a great summer!
What happens after you applied?
In this process we a apply an ongoing selection, so please apply already today. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role you will be invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Husqvarna Group is a world-leading producer of outdoor power products for garden, park and forest care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under the main brands Husqvarna & Gardena that serves professionals in more than 140 countries. Net sales in 2020 amounted to SEK 42 billion and the Group has more than 12,000 employees in 40 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
8756665