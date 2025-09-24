Category Manager, ABB Traction and Mobile e-Power Motors
2025-09-24
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Procurement Manager.
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. At ABB, we are committed to diversity and inclusion across all dimensions. Together, we welcome and celebrate individual differences.
Join our procurement and logistics team supporting the design and production of motors for Rail applications and Mobile e-Power. As a key player, you will report to the Supply Chain Manager and focus on maintaining a high-performing supply base, competitive material costs, and strong supplier performance. We offer a key role in a skilled team, opportunities for growth and international collaboration, and a workplace at Finnslätten, Västerås, with 2-3 weeks of travel per year.
Main Responsibilities
Develop and implement strategies for supplier selection, negotiation, and contract management.
Responsible for supplier evaluation, risk management, and continuous improvement of the supplier base. Initiate and lead cost-saving projects and improvement initiatives.
Collaborate with production, quality, and engineering to solve delivery challenges and quality issues.
Ensure suppliers meet our requirements for sustainability, quality, and business ethics.
Drive digitalization and process development within procurement, e.g., through SAP or similar systems. You also represent procurement in cross-functional delivery projects and participate in global ABB networks.
Your Profile and Qualifications for the Role
You are both self-driven and a team player - proactive, independent, and collaborative. You thrive in a dynamic environment and take responsibility for your category.
Minimum 3 years' experience as a strategic buyer, category manager, or similar role.
Engineering degree or equivalent is an advantage.
SAP knowledge or similar ERP-system is a merit.
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English.
Interest in both technical and commercial aspects.
Desire to work locally in a global network.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger. Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Bernadette Hjärpe, +46 72 461 31 02, will answer your questions about the position. Union contact persons - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Håkan Sjöberg +46 703 96 00 02, Unionen: Ing-Marie Lindgren-Turpainen +46 703 30 75 40, Leaders: Lenny Larsson +46 706 32 85 47. For further questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén +46 72 461 20 95.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements. Please note that the employment process at ABB Sweden includes a reference check, a drug test and, in some recruitments, an extended background check. Welcome to apply the latest by October the 13th. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to learn more about us and how our solutions impact the world. #MyABBStory
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-13
