Category Manager
2022-11-29
Join our team
We are looking for a Category Manager to the Strategic Sourcing Organization within the Technology & Innovation division. The position is based in Örebro where you will belong to a dedicated and agile team that care about each other, have a lot of fun and that likes to find new opportunities to develop continuously.
Your mission
As Category Manager, you are expected to develop, define and implement category strategies within your area of responsibility. You will secure the supplier base performance- and compliance by driving supplier relationship- and contract management and also by working with supporting supplier activities and improvements within the supply management. You will work in close cooperation with Supplier Development Engineering, R&D Hardware, and applicable key stakeholders. In your role you represent Technology & Innovation in all applicable Global forums where the main mission is to safeguard and contribute to the Technology & Innovation interests.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Regular travel, both domestic and international, is required.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2022-12-15.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Jonas Norström jonas.norstrom@epiroc.com
or Recruitment specialist Maria Tedsjö maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
.
Your profile
You have a university degree in engineering and/or business administration or similar and experience within Strategic Sourcing and the manufacturing industry as Project Manager and/or leader. We expect you to be fluent in both written and spoken English and Swedish.
