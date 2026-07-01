Category Manager
Husqvarna AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lysekil Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lysekil
2026-07-01
, Sotenäs
, Munkedal
, Orust
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Lysekil
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
The sourcing organization at Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division is divided into several functions and categories, in order to secure quality, delivery, cost efficiency and sustainability throughout the supply chain. The Sourcing team is dedicated to deliver on our full range of business targets and to provide a profound base for our teams driving these objectives together with over 1000 suppliers and are guided by the principles of Strategic, Collaborative, and Professional. One of the key functions within Sourcing is category management and related commercial relationships with suppliers. Our task is to ensure that the greatest value is provided to the organization ́s internal customers and thereby positively affecting the overall business result.
About the role
As Category Manager you are part of a highly motivated team of Category Managers and Operational Buyers and you report to the Sourcing Director Powertrain Categories. You will be overall responsible for the sourcing of accessories to Husqvarna Forest & Garden. This specific role will be responsible for accessories to robotics & wheeled portfolio. The accessories business is a highly strategic and profitable part of Husqvarna's business offering. Your primary responsibility is to develop and apply business strategy and relationship management, deliver value in terms of quality, delivery, cost efficiency, innovation and sustainability for your categories during the full product life cycle. You will face a broad role with heavy responsibilities, but also a good base for future growth within the company.
Your main tasks:
• Be ultimately responsible for all commercial relations with the suppliers within your categories and secure set targets of cost, quality, delivery and sustainability.
• Create long term strategies, well anchored with internal stakeholders, for your categories to deliver optimized value and drive implementation of the same.
• Develop and maintain vendor agreements.
• Manage sourcing projects and lead negotiations of commercial terms and conditions.
• Build and maintain mutually beneficial relations with suppliers in order to improve supplier performance and collaboration, not only to decrease costs and eliminate waste but also to utilize the suppliers full potential in areas such as product development and innovation.
• Build and maintain strong internal relations within sourcing functions such as Project Sourcing, Supplier Quality Assurance and Supplier Development but also with other internal stakeholders such as R&D, Product Management & Logistics.
• Set up and manage the annual budget of cost saving activities and negotiations.
Location and work setup
This role is based in Huskvarna. Occasional travel within service is expected, approximately 10 days per year.
We believe the best ideas happen when we're connected. We spend most of our time together in the office, creating space for collaboration, creativity, and fast decision-making. This is consistent across all our global offices and helps us maintain a strong culture, support learning and development, and ensure everyone has access to the people and resources they need to thrive.
About you
To succeed in this role, we expect you have:
Bachelor of Science/Advantage: MBA or Master of Science in Engineering or relevant experience
Minimum 3 years of purchasing experience, preferably in category management positions.
Extensive technical experience and working in a Manufacturing industry are also preferred for this position as well as knowledge of strategic sourcing methodologies, fact-based negotiation and cross-functional team collaboration.
Experience of working in an international environment.
Fluent in English
You also demonstrate a strong understanding of both internal and external customer service, complemented by exceptional communication abilities that encompass strategic thinking, diplomatic finesse, social competence, and negotiation skills.
Further it is of importance that you have strong influencing skills to promote Category Strategies to Business Partners, Experience and insights in the Purchasing environment and strong planning, analytical and organizing abilities.
Personality in combination with relevant education, work experience and passion for working in sourcing will be important in order to succeed in this role.
Your application
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application including resumé and personal letter already today. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For questions regarding the position please contact hiring manager Johan Grauf at johan.grauf@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For information about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Jonathan Olsson at jonathan.olsson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
What happens after you apply?
The application period will be set during the summer and the selection process will start up in mid-to-late August. Do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions, but response time might be longer than usual due to the vacation period.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
Learn more about our culture here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Hallindenvägen 14 (visa karta
)
454 30 BRASTAD Arbetsplats
Brastadsfabriken Jobbnummer
9986758