Category Manager
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2025-04-22
Join Our Team of Procurement Change Makers! Are you passionate about transforming procurement practices? Do you thrive on driving cost savings, streamlining processes, and building strong stakeholder relationships? Look no further! We are now looking for a person to join our team of Category Managers who will lead the charge in revolutionizing our procurement function. Join us on this exciting journey as we reshape the way we do business!
As a Category Manager, you'll be at the forefront of change. Your mission? To transform our procurement landscape, one category at a time.
Some of your key responsibilities:
Category Leadership:
- Dive deep into specific spend categories (direct, indirect, tail spend).
- Develop category strategies aligned with organizational goals.
- Drive cost savings, risk mitigation, and supplier performance.
Stakeholder Engagement:
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders (business units, finance, operations).
- Understand their needs, pain points, and strategic objectives.
- Build lasting relationships based on trust and mutual success.
Process Optimization:
- Streamline procurement processes.
- Implement best practices and innovative approaches.
- Champion efficiency and effectiveness.
Supplier Management:
- Evaluate and select suppliers strategically.
- Foster win-win partnerships.
- Encourage supplier innovation.
What you will experience
We are a forward-thinking organization committed to excellence in procurement. Our mission: To optimize spend, enhance supplier partnerships, and elevate our overall procurement maturity. All aligned with our organizational goals.
Joining our Procurement team means go aboard on an exciting journey ahead! As our new team member, you will directly be a crucial part of our procurement transformation journey. Our procurement team is dedicated to increase value generation in procurement, improving ways of working, and building strong internal stakeholder relationships.
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We envision you as someone who embrace change as an opportunity and constantly seeks opportunities for growth and improvement, with a proactive and innovative mindset, you turn challenges into chances for creativity and innovation.
You can maintain composure under pressure and excel in problem-solving within fast-paced environments. We also believe you have strong interpersonal and communication skills, as you'll collaborate and influence across diverse teams, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Your excellent negotiation skills will help you navigate complex situations with ease.
Qualifications:
- Master's degree in Business Administration, Economics, or a closely related field.
- Extensive experience in driving value creation through procurement using Category Management methodologies.
- Proven strong project-, and change, management capabilities
- Demonstrated ability to influence stakeholders and foster collaborative relationships.
- Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Procurement department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than May 11th, 2025. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Joakim Rönnäng, Head of Group Procurement at joakim.ronnang@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11
