Category Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Landskrona
2024-02-09
We are now looking for a team player who is driven, structured and has a result-oriented mindset. You like to negotiate and has a commercial mindset. You will manage Swedish and global suppliers from our location in Landskrona, with some traveling required.
You will be part of a key function in driving and coordinating strategic sourcing activities together with our suppliers and internal interfaces such as engineering, sales, project management, and operational purchasing. You will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to find the most cost-efficient and reliable solutions and setups. You will be part of a team of 10 people and report to Procurement Manager.
Your Responsibilities
Develop the supply base with focus on quality, delivery, and total cost.
Run regular supplier evaluations in collaboration with internal stakeholders and initiate improvement projects when required.
Identify and qualify new suppliers in cooperation with quality and engineering.
Coordinate, collaborate and support the business in SCM related topics.
Define and establish local standard agreements with major suppliers, and periodically renew pricelists, standard purchase terms and conditions in line with Business directives and guidelines.
Your background
Hold an Academic degree in a relevant field, such as economy or engineering.
A curious person with the drive to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous improvement.
Excellent communication and networking skills as well as outstanding problem-solving skills are needed.
Strong sense of ownership and entrepreneurial attitude.
Well versed in MS tools - Excel, Power Point, SharePoint, Power BI, etc.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, proficiency in English and Swedish is required.
Technical interest.
We are growing and are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all the requirements.
More about us
We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology. We value you as a person and believe in personal development. Join Hitachi Energy and work in a diverse environment that is dedicated to creating a sustainable energy future for today's generations and those to come.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 2024-03-03.
Recruiting Manager Jennie Lundin, jennie.lundin@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Jennie Lundin, jennie.lundin@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Erik Grahn, +46 107-38 68 71. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Faktorigatan 6
261 35 LANDSKRONA
Hitachi Energy, Landskrona
8458468