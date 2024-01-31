Category Manager

Kavalleriet AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2024-01-31


Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
Visa alla jobb hos Kavalleriet AB i Stockholm, Solna, Uppsala, Linköping, Jönköping eller i hela Sverige

If you want to join a tech startup and believe that EVERYTHING can be automated, then this might be your chance.

We are looking for a data-driven category manager with some excellent social skills, is this you?

Join our fast-moving company and become a member of an innovative and growing team. You will be working as a "category manager", an important piece of our puzzle.

WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO

Automatise our category and supply chain function by working closely with the data & tech functions

Drive your own initiatives within the area of responsibility as well as driving supplier governance and supplier development

Ensure that the economic parameters of the supplier contract are clear and comprehensible and that the financing and accounting method is described for each contract, according to the approved model

Supplier contacts for negotiation and communication

P&L ownership

As our Category Managers you will take business ownership of Category/supply chains function across Kavall. You will, in cooperation with relevant stakeholders, define the strategic direction and execute initiatives to drive cost reduction and value creation from the supplier base.

QUALIFICATIONS /WHO YOU ARE

Has a university degree or equivalent

Data driven and background in tech.

Data and statistics background and experience

Has excellent communication skills and ability to work with different stakeholders cross-functionally

Is fluent in English and Swedish, spoken and written

Basic knowledge of SQL or eager to learn, strong knowledge is a plus

Interest in/knowledge of visualizing data to present findings/learning to stakeholders

PARTICLE DETAILS

Start date: As soon as possible.

Full time

Location: Stockholm

WHO WE ARE

We're Kavall. We're aiming to create a fun and high-speed work environment. We're your local e-grocery store, founded back in 2021 that delivers groceries within inner Stockholm.

With a start-up mentality, anything is possible and we are now looking for more hungry and enthusiastic people to join our amazing team.

We review applications regularly, so don't wait

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Kavalleriet AB (org.nr 559315-3454), https://kavall.co/

Arbetsplats
Kavall

Kontakt
Elvira Cederberg
elvira@kavall.co

Jobbnummer
8433745

