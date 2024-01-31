Category Manager
Kavalleriet AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kavalleriet AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
, Linköping
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
If you want to join a tech startup and believe that EVERYTHING can be automated, then this might be your chance.
We are looking for a data-driven category manager with some excellent social skills, is this you?
Join our fast-moving company and become a member of an innovative and growing team. You will be working as a "category manager", an important piece of our puzzle.
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
Automatise our category and supply chain function by working closely with the data & tech functions
Drive your own initiatives within the area of responsibility as well as driving supplier governance and supplier development
Ensure that the economic parameters of the supplier contract are clear and comprehensible and that the financing and accounting method is described for each contract, according to the approved model
Supplier contacts for negotiation and communication
P&L ownership
As our Category Managers you will take business ownership of Category/supply chains function across Kavall. You will, in cooperation with relevant stakeholders, define the strategic direction and execute initiatives to drive cost reduction and value creation from the supplier base.
QUALIFICATIONS /WHO YOU ARE
Has a university degree or equivalent
Data driven and background in tech.
Data and statistics background and experience
Has excellent communication skills and ability to work with different stakeholders cross-functionally
Is fluent in English and Swedish, spoken and written
Basic knowledge of SQL or eager to learn, strong knowledge is a plus
Interest in/knowledge of visualizing data to present findings/learning to stakeholders
PARTICLE DETAILS
Start date: As soon as possible.
Full time
Location: Stockholm
WHO WE ARE
We're Kavall. We're aiming to create a fun and high-speed work environment. We're your local e-grocery store, founded back in 2021 that delivers groceries within inner Stockholm.
With a start-up mentality, anything is possible and we are now looking for more hungry and enthusiastic people to join our amazing team.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kavalleriet AB
(org.nr 559315-3454), https://kavall.co/ Arbetsplats
Kavall Kontakt
Elvira Cederberg elvira@kavall.co Jobbnummer
8433745