Category Manager
Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB / Chefsjobb
2023-09-29
Short description of the company:
TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries. We launched the World's 1st complete WiFi 7 Networking Solution for Homes, Enterprises and ISP, showing the ambition to always bring the cutting-age technology to the market. TP-Link Nordic Enterprises AB is a subsidiary of Big Field Global PTE. Ltd. ("BFG") in Singapore.
Description of work tasks:
In the position as Category Manager, the Employee will have the responsibility to 1) Work with product team in Asia and Nordic sales/marketing team, to localize selling points; 2) Perform competitor analysis around product specifications, price, sales trend; 3) Manage key accounts by assortment, arranging campaigns.
Description of qualifications:
1)Minimum two years go-to-market and sales experience within IT/Networking business. 2) Bachelor or master degree. 3) Professional English skills in speaking / writing, Native Chinese language skills.
