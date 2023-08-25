Category Manager
2023-08-25
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we have 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry is essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden and outside Brussels, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our Factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
TMHE Corporate Purchasing is responsible for creation and maintenance of purchasing strategies, creation of central agreements and purchasing training (as well follow-up and coordination of local agreements and adherence for the same) for all local Toyota Material Handling legal entities within Europe.
As a specialist purchasing category manager, you will have strategic responsibility across Europe within the area of Facility management, Facility services & some IT categories. Your role includes:
* Full commercial responsibility over assigned purchasing category group.
* Main objectives to achieve the agreed cost reduction, quality objectives and to support the business.
* Define European purchasing strategies for the assigned category.
* Negotiate & maintain contracts and all relevant documentations.
* Cooperate with all legal entities in order to sustain their adaptation of the central agreements.
* Going out to the supply market with Request for Information (RFI) and Request for Quotations (RFQ), evaluating cost of ownership as well as other relevant criteria.
* Set-up sustainable partnerships, matching corporate requirements and stakeholders needs
* Support the local negotiations
* Support the local entities though the T&C harmonisation process in line with the principles and requirements.
Your profile
As a person, we believe that you are structured, autonomous, and strong in problem solving. You possess skills in project and contract management. You can analyse market and items and propose improvements, set up strategic plans for performing negotiation and Create RFQs with full cost lifecycle in mind.
Other skills/abilities required:
* Fluent in English
* Willing to travel within Europe.
* Able to build specifications, pricing, SLA. Support internal stakeholders in building those.
* Develop and review agreements, negotiate optimal terms & conditions.
* Drive suppliers' performances, control compliance.
* Understand and manage contracts lifecycle.
* Leadership skills to drive complex procurement initiatives.
Required experience:
* More than 10 years' experience purchasing experience in different companies and roles.
* Very good knowledge of the transportation sector.
Our offer
In a rapidly growing high-tech industry in fast transformation, TMHE is stable, global and influential. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment where you always act within an international context. The position location is flexible within Europe depending on where you apply from. Possibility to work remotely from time to time is also a natural part of the deal, so is an attractive benefit package and a yearly bonus.
Most importantly, we have great people like you onboard who continuously learn, improve and collaborate to deliver quality in everything we do. While you keep moving us forward, we look forward to seeing your career move in unpredictable ways.
Your application
The recruitment process will be started immediately with continuous screening. Therefore, if the right candidate is found the process might be ended before the stated due date. So please submit your application and CV as soon as possible.
For more information about the role, contact Magnus Samuelsson, Manager Category Management, Msco's & Corporate Purchasing: Magnus.Samuelsson (@) toyota-industries.eu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-22
Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB
Toyota Material Handling Europe AB
