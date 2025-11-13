Category Manager - Procurement
Aurobay develops and produces world-class hybrid engines and transmissions. With factories on two continents - Sweden and China - we're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing. The Aurobay brand brings together over 9,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, and manufacture next-generation powertrain solutions for a global market.
Aurobay is now part of Horse Powertrain Limited. Horse Powertrain consists of two divisions, Aurobay Technologies and Horse Technologies. It is a world leader in hybrid and combustion powertrain solutions. Headquartered in London, UK, the company employs 19,000 people globally across 17 plants and five R&D centers. Horse Powertrain's three shareholders are Renault Group (45%), Geely (45%), and Aramco (10%).
We are now looking for a Category Manager for Engine Management System (EMS) & Power Electronic System (PES), a developing and challenging area where you together with our global procurement team, and with stakeholders such as R&D, Strategy & Business, Manufacturing & Logistics will contribute to create world class powertrain solutions.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
As a Category Manager for EMS & PES you will strategically source goods and services to ensure quality, cost-effectiveness, and supply chain reliability and sustainability. You are working closely with buyers and senior buyers within the category. You will own relevant strategic global procurement activities for your assigned categories. You will actively engage and execute global and regional contract negotiations, communicate, challenge and cooperate with our suppliers and stakeholders and be the facilitators for solution oriented cross-functional teamwork to meet our business objectives. As a Category Manager it is important to lead the category team to secure deliveries and reach targets.
Skills and Experience
To succeed in this challenging and interesting role, you are motivated and creative in order to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge the status quo. You a strong team player who are honest, with high integrity, and actively work with self-development. You have the ability to handle parallel projects, you like challenges, and are focused on setting and reaching goals. You enjoy interacting with various internal and external stakeholders on a global level and take the responsibility for leading and developing your category in the best interest of the company. You consistently achieve results, and you hold yourself and others accountable to meet commitments and accept responsibility for your own work, both successes and failures. You demonstrate a high degree of business acumen with a high ability of capturing business and market understanding to advance the category.
To flourish at Aurobay you are a caring, collaborative person with a global mindset, and a passion for innovation and a drive to create excellence.
• Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent)
• At least 5 years' procurement experience including Global Sourcing, Commercial Negotiations, Category Management, Contract Management and Supplier Management as well as Project Management.
• Procurement experience of electronic component (such as ECU, inverters, sensors, engine harness).
• Experience of procurement from automotive industry is meritous.
• Excellent communication skills (written and oral) in English is a requirement.
• Strong business acumen, highly commercial and result driven combined with high integrity
• Ability to prioritize your work and deliver on time
Your role
• Develop and implement category strategies and identify cost reduction opportunities
• Work actively with risk management - identify and proactively mitigate risks
• Secure in-depth understanding of current and future trends within the industry and your category
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is November 26, 2025. The selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager, josef.hernefrid@aurobay.com
, Senior Procurement Manager.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Sophie Hallden, sophie.hallden@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade unions:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
