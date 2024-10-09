Category Manager - Pigment and Veneer, CA Wood
2024-10-09
Company Description
Welcome to Category Area Wood, the home of four wood related categories. With about 230 co-workers and 150 suppliers across the world, we create a strong wood supply chain for more sustainable and affordable IKEA products for the many.
Wood is an essential material and important part of the IKEA heritage. In Category Area Wood, we procure and source wood-based articles that our many customers enjoy amongst which are iconic IKEA families such as BILLY, PAX, IVAR, KALLAX, POÄNG and our kitchen ranges.
Our culture is entrepreneurial and based on trust. We have the space to lead, explore and learn from mistakes.
We are now looking to recruit a Category Manager to Pigment and Veneer to join our exciting journey in Category Area Wood! Are you ready to be part of a journey towards affordable sustainability for our customers?
Job Description
As Category Manager you will be in charge of developing and implementing the global ambitions of Category Pigment and Veneer. Together with your management team, you will be leading the Category by securing competent and high-performing teams and leaders. You will also have an active role in the Management Team for Category Area Wood contributing to the overall development of our business and organization and it's shaping towards the future.
More in details the assignment consists of:
Responsibility for the development and implementation of the Category Business Plan in close collaboration with the Home Furnishing business and to deliver excellent results
Responsibility for the development of wished position for the category, the future supplier landscape, supplier classification and defining needs for new suppliers
Responsibility for the development of existing as well as new materials and production techniques.
Integration the production, technology and capacity dimension into the RA Business and Range; pro-active contribution with competence and resources into the RA Business and Range Development
Through IKEA way of doing business, responsibility to secure right pre-conditions and lead to achieve professional long term business development with suppliers based on a shared business model, trust and transparency
Leading the Category Management Team
Responsibility for recruitment, development, performance management, retention and succession plan for co-workers directly in your team
Responsibility for driving Leadership and Competence agenda: Identify gaps and needs, and build leadership and competence plans to meet the short- and long-term business needs
This role requires travelling (approximately 50 days per year). You will report to Category Area Manager Wood, David Svensson.
Qualifications
We see that our ideal candidate believes in a collaborative approach, is able to work with a variety of stakeholders and is comfortable working in the unknown.
You have at least 5 years of experience in a leadership role with a proven track record, including operative purchasing experience. We also believe you have a deep knowledge of managing key supplier relations, material and production, and an ability to simplify the complexity. Of course you identify strongly with our values, you act as an ambassador for them and enjoy creating an environment where the IKEA values are a living reality. You should also have strong communication skills and be fluent in the English language.
Additional information
This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden.
Does this fit in with your previous experience and ambitions for the future? Then we look forward receiving your application in English at the latest on October 25th!
We will be interviewing continuously so please send in your application as soon as possible.
For more information about the role, please contact Category Area Manager David Svensson, david.svensson3@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Femina Karlsson at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
