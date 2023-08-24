Category Logistics Leader - Category Area Food
2023-08-24
Company Description
At IKEA Range & Supply we develop and make the IKEA range available to stores and customers all over the world. Within IKEA Range & Supply, IKEA Purchasing & Logistics leads the supply of the range. Co-workers within IKEA Purchasing Development lead an exciting life! The mission is to develop business with suppliers in order to deliver IKEA Home Furnishing and Food products to our stores located around the world. The goal is to meet the price, quality and quantity expectations of our customers.
IKEA Purchasing Development is organised in categories based on the material and function of the product. A Category is a group of articles sharing same materials, production techniques, and/or supplier base. In 2017 we launched Category Area Food, as part of the pursuit of a world class food supply chain. We are currently putting in place the foundation, in terms of people and ways of working. Through consolidation of today's supplier base of more than 1.100 suppliers of food to our stores, we secure an optimal sourcing, with a strong governance to secure good quality food and mitigate risks, including food fraud,
Job Description
As a Category Logistics Leader, you will be part of the Category Management team and lead the global Category Logistics agenda for on of our categories. You will be reporting to the Category Area Logistics Manager so, together and within the Purchasing Development Logistics Matrix, you will address the logistics and functional competence agenda for the total Category Area Food. You will contribute by driving the logistics development work, with focus to secure execution in line with Category plans. A same important area of responsibility is to develop the Supply Planning competence within the Category. In a nutshell, you will have a strong focus on business and people development within the Category across the globe.
The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden but with a global responsibility.
About the assignment:
Define the Category Logistics Agenda together with your Category Management Team and Category Area Logistics Manager, based on the CA Logistics Direction & Priorities. You will lead its execution through the business development teams.
Execute the Logistics Action Plan for the Category in cooperation with the Category Management Team and the Category Area Logistics Manager.
Lead Supplier logistics development activities. You will do that by either leading resource allocation for agreed Supplier logistics development projects or directly lead strategic supplier logistics development projects when needed.
Contribute to the total value chain development by leading logistics development initiatives/projects, being active part of design and optimize supply chain networks for respective Category.
Be matrix responsible for Supply Planners in a specific Category, contributing to competence development and succession planning.
Secure and develop the logistics competence among all co-workers in the Category.
Contribute to the total category development, as part of the Management Team.
Contribute to alignment between category and other supply chain partners in areas of responsibility.
Qualifications
To be a successful Category Logistics Leader we would like you to have:
Proven record of consistently meeting/exceeding results in leading and developing both business and people (direct or indirect).
Proven experience in working with supplier development/business development.
Ability to combine working on a strategic level while acting on an operational/tactical level.
Good knowledge of supply chain cost drivers from raw material to customer
Solid logistics knowledge acquired by working in logistics roles in a global organization
Ability to motivate the team and give them the powers they need to succeed in the task.
Good leadership skills and knowledge in situational based leadership and leading, and ability to be a good coach and mentor
High interest to take leadership and work with competence development
Decision making based on IKEA values.
As a person you are:
Interested and driven to find common interests and agenda, to build trust and partnership to reach common goals
Strongly business minded
Passionate to lead a global assignment
Able to foresee the consequences of one's own actions and act based on high moral and ethical principles
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Additional information
Please note that there is a preferred candidate for this position and in the first selection process, we will consider candidates from current Purchasing Development organization.
