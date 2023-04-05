Category Lead
2023-04-05
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.On behalf of the client, we are looking for a Lead Category Buyer.
Assignment
In the role as a Category Leader, you will report to the local Sourcing Manager and you will be part of a global category team jointly driving the sourcing strategy of your category toward a resilient and sustainable supply chain.
Your main tasks are:
• Supply base daily management, including supplier performance management (On time delivery, quality, responsiveness, and lead time).
• Support the development and execution of a sourcing strategy and monitor the supply market, both existing and new potential supplies, for assigned categories.
• Lead commercial negotiations and manage regular price changes, supplier contracts and documentation in systems.
• Drive cost optimization and active risk management in assigned categories.
• Sourcing activities for new product introductions.
• Collaborate cross-functionally mainly with R&D, Quality, and Purchasing, and globally mainly with China and the US to support the team with assigned tasks.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• Major in Engineering or business-related field with a focus on Supply Chain Management.
• Experience in the supply chain, working in a strategic or tactical role, preferably in a large manufacturing or global organization.
• Strong communication, interpersonal, and negotiation skills
• Self-driven and result-oriented team player that likes to be in a global environment with different cultures.
• In-depth understanding of purchasing tools and practices with advanced Excel knowledge.
• Experience working in SAP, Ariba or similar systems is a plus.
• Basic knowledge of industrial commodities/ supply markets in a global context (for example gears, mechanical, cable, and harness, plastic), and understanding of the core manufacturing processes.
• Strong analytical skills with good learning capability and enjoy working in a high pace environment.
• English on a professional level, written and spoken alike. Swedish skills are highly appreciated.
Formalities
• Assignment period: 24 April 2023 - 31 December 2023
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Västerås
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 2
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
