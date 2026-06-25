Category Buyer
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
This role gives you the opportunity to shape how procurement creates business value across assigned commodity categories. You will work close to management, business stakeholders, and the procurement team to build category strategies, strengthen supplier performance, and secure cost-efficient, compliant deliveries. The environment calls for someone who can combine structure, analysis, and commercial judgment while navigating changing priorities and complex decisions. It is an interesting opportunity for you who enjoy influencing both strategic direction and day-to-day procurement flow in a broad role with clear impact.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and implement category strategies, including spend analysis, supplier base analysis, risk assessment, compliance assessment, and executive reporting.
You will work closely with stakeholders to define roadmaps that support cost-saving targets and procurement KPIs.
You will benchmark the market, track trends, and identify sourcing opportunities as well as opportunities to reduce cost.
You will manage the end-to-end procurement flow, including sourcing, negotiation of terms and conditions, purchase order creation, supplier payment follow-up, and contract management.
You will help develop and maintain procurement processes that increase procurement involvement earlier in decision-making.
You will follow up on supplier performance with focus on compliance, quality, and on-time delivery.
You will drive continuous improvement initiatives related to cost reduction and process improvement.
You will also support the team in other procurement-related assignments when needed.
Requirements3+/5+ years experience in procurement or supply chain
Bachelor's degree in Procurement, Supply Chain, or a related field
Good knowledge within the assigned category
Strong understanding of both compliance and business needs
Proven experience in contract negotiation and supplier management
High level of analytical ability and strong presentation skills
Experience with ERP systems and the ability to learn digital tools quickly
Ability to solve complex problems in a solution-oriented way
Ability to deliver in an unstructured environment
Working experience in Europe
Fluent Swedish and English
Nice to haveMandarin
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7973157-2071777". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9979725