Category Buyer - Interior
Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Category Buyer within the interior area for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 9 months contract to begin with.
At Procurement, you are part of a global team with the mission to develop and maintain a competitive and sustainable global supplier base. Ensuring the supply of materials and services - at the right cost, quality, and with the best technology are essential for the growth of the company Group. Ultimately, it's all about cooperating with people inside and outside the company to create a genuine experience for the people who buy and drive our car.
The Interior Team is searching for a Category Buyer who is genuinely interested in business optimization, problem-solving, cross-functional collaboration and who is always aiming to learn and improve both personally and professionally. The position is temporary. You own and develop your business throughout the life cycle in close collaboration with your internal and external stakeholders.
You will be responsible for:
Handling consequences of various changes during program
Identify and negotiate cost opportunities in running production
Risk mitigation and handling
Secure supplier 's ability to follow demands such as capacity changes
Handle supplier cost claims and inability to deliver according to the needs
Reporting status and plan for your business area to your seniors
Securing system hygiene (ordering, planning, price & capacity updates, etc)
Finally, you will handle any ad hoc issues that might arise for your business.
What you'll bring
As a Category Buyer at our company, you will benefit from already having worked at least 6-10 years within either procurement or sales in a complex industry. Having worked within both professions as well as having project management experience is a competitive advantage. You have a Bachelor or Masters ' degree within Procurement, International Business, Business Administration or Industrial Engineering or equivalent.
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 9 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
411 33 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8618707