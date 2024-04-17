Category Buyer - Gothenburg
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-04-17Arbetsuppgifter
We are looking for a Category Buyer for our client who works in the autmotive industry. In Procurement, you are a member of an international team dedicated to cultivating and upholding a competitive and environmentally responsible worldwide network of suppliers. Securing the provision of goods and services at optimal cost, quality, and utilizing cutting-edge technology is crucial for advancing the company. Ultimately, the focus is on collaborating with individuals both within and outside the organization to deliver an authentic experience for the customers.
The Interior Team is looking for a Category Buyer who has a strong interest in improving business operations, problem-solving, collaborating with different departments, and continuously seeking personal and professional growth. This role is temporary. You will manage and enhance your business at every stage of its development in cooperation with both internal and external partners.
In this position, you will be in charge of managing the effects of different program changes, identifying and discussing cost-saving opportunities in production operations, and minimizing and addressing risks.
You will also ensure that suppliers can meet the requirements, including adapting to changes in capacity and manage supplier cost disputes and instances of not meeting the clients' needs. As a Category Buyer you will provide updates and plans for your business area to higher management and maintain the integrity of systems for ordering, planning, price and capacity updates. You will address any unexpected issues that may arise for your business.
Requirements
You should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in procurement or sales in a complex industry. It is advantageous to have experience in both areas and in project management. A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Procurement, International Business, Business Administration, Industrial Engineering, or a related field is required.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start Date: 2024-05-01
End Date: 2025-01-31
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Torslanda
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "837". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8620019