Category Buyer - Direct Materials
2023-09-20
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
We have a strong vision for how we want to interact with markets, partners, suppliers and society and we seek to build a best-in-class procurement capability. We are looking to strengthen our procurement team with a category Buyer that can take strategic and tactical procurement for priority categories to the next level.
In the role as Category Buyer, you will be able to zoom into strategic spend areas for H2GS current and future construction projects, develop and implement category strategies to successfully support and lead the contracting work streams within your area of expertise.
Responsibilities:
• Lead selected end-to-end contracting work streams following H2GS procurement framework
• Assess business value, risk and performance with help of data-backed and insight-driven evaluations
• Lead the analysis workstream within the category vertical including monitoring and distributing applicable material and market intelligence, capturing trends, and researching emerging technologies
• Advise and educate internal and external stakeholders included but not limited to engineering, project procurement and construction
• Support in development of the strategic plan, way of working and governance of the category vertical
• Establish strong supplier relationships, cherish and effectively manage the category supplier base
Qualifications:
• A can-do, get-done attitude and drive to find the best-balanced solutions in complex construction and equipment supply markets
• A degree in Economics/Engineering, MSc or MBA/Relevant University Degree
• At least 3 years of tactical or strategic procurement experience
• Interest in developing your leadership skills and the ability to influence others
• Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
• Exemplary self-leadership, multitasking and organizational skills
• Excellent written and verbal communication in English
We are more intrigued if you have...
• Experience from working with strategic/tactical procurement in the construction industry or with relevant equipment categories
• Experience in working in manufacturing, the steel industry or other industrial environments
• Experience in delivering large international CAPEX projects
• Solid digital experience for category development and relevant data collation and analytics
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
