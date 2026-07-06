Category assistant
Akzo Nobel Decorative Coatings AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Akzo Nobel Decorative Coatings AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the company
Akzo Nobel Decorative Coatings develops, produces and sells paint with a focus on innovation and sustainability to consumer and customers via the well-known brands Nordsjö, Sadolin, Hammerite and Cuprinol that contributes to more colorful environments in the home and public. We have commercial operations in all Nordic countries and is a Nordic organization with head office at our site outside of Malmö.
Are you ready to turn data into real business value? Join us as a Category Assistant and play a key role in driving process and category excellence!
What can AkzoNobel offer you?
At AkzoNobel you are met by a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We work together with a focus on innovation and sustainability, to be the leader in our industry. Diversity enriches our workplaces and we work actively together with our employees to make them thrive and develop. We work strategically to become a better employer. This has resulted in that we have been appointed one of Sweden's Karriärföretag 2026. We offer you an international working environment where you take on rewarding and challenging tasks that broaden your horizon and develop you in your role. You will work with competent and like-minded colleagues who share your attitude and enthusiasm. Welcome!
Employee discount in all AkzoNobel-owned Nordsjö Idé & Design stores
Wellness allowance
Subsidised lunch benefit
Annual bonus opportunity
Collective agreement
Hybrid working model and flexible working hours
About the role
Your primary responsibility as a Category Assistant is to support the Category Manager in ensuring that the product assortment for traded goods is optimized and accurately maintained for our company-owned stores across the Nordic market. As the role will primarily support the Danish market, proficiency in both spoken and written Danish is essential.
You will be responsible for preparing product data and supplier information for our Master Data team, as well as maintaining and reviewing price updates on an ongoing basis. In addition, you will ensure that product information is accurately updated and maintained on our e-commerce platform.
You will be part of a team of four, working collaboratively to support the efficient management of our product portfolio and related processes. The position is a permanent role with a probationary period, based in Malmö.
Main responsibilities
Create article registration templates and establish new suppliers on behalf of Category Managers
Act as an intermediary between Category Managers and master data
Data management in systems such as SAP and Dynamics 363
Handle helpdesk queries and internal communication
Ensure high-quality data handling and management of large datasets
Act as the main contact point between dif ferent departments and stores
Who are you?
You have a strong business mindset and enjoy working in a commercial environment. You are driven, results-oriented, and take initiative to get things done. You can manage several tasks at the same time and know how to prioritize your work.
To succeed in this role, you are organized, structured, and pay attention to detail. You enjoy working with others, build good relationships, and are a supportive team player. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt well to changing priorities and new challenges.
Qualifications
Experience in purchasing, category management, retail sales, or working with retail product assortments, preferably within the Danish market.
Previous experience as a buyer or in supplier management
Ability to manage several projects simultaneously and prioritize effectively
Excellent command of English and Danish, both spoken and written
Strong skills in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel
Desirable Qualifications
Experience working with professional painters or within the paint and coatings industry.
Experience working in SAP and Microsoft Dynamics 365
A degree in purchasing, supply chain, business administration, or a related field.
Your application
At AkzoNobel we are very committed to ensuring an inclusive and respectful workplace where all employees can be their best selves. We strive to embrace diversity, tolerance and respect. Our recruitment process plays a major role in this journey as it lays the foundation for a diverse work environment. In our organization, all qualified applicants are treated from an equal perspective regardless of ethnic origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability.
We review applications on an ongoing basis and unfortunately do not accept applications via email.
For more information about the recruiting process please contact Isabella Segovia Lundh, Junior Talent Acquisition Partner, Isabella.segovialundh@akzonobel.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Akzo Nobel Decorative Coatings AB
(org.nr 556142-8011), https://www.akzonobel.com/en
Staffanstorpsvägen 50 (visa karta
)
232 61 ARLÖV Jobbnummer
9994497