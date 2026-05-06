Category Analyst
Cool Company Skandinavien AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cool Company Skandinavien AB i Stockholm
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
In this position as Category Analyst you will support the Global Food and Beverage Category team that takes care of the category strategy for Tetra Pak, based in our site in Lund (Sweden).
- Support the global Category Team in Marketing with developing strategies for customers and markets
• Contribute to the category operational plan based on a market research, insights and analysis covering the whole value chain
Interact with key stakeholders across the organization, including colleagues working in Packaging Solutions, Processing Solutions and Services
• Support on updating the Category Marketing and Sales materials and engage with local teams for its use
• Support on building marketing presentations for customers (both visiting our site or connecting online) and internal teams
Speak Urdu is a big plus but at least fluent in English.
Must have +5 experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-16
E-post: viktor.kron@coolcompany.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cool Company Skandinavien AB
(org.nr 556432-8390) Jobbnummer
9893767