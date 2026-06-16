Cashier - Part-time -Linköping
Ria Financial Services Sweden AB / Kassapersonalsjobb / Solna Visa alla kassapersonalsjobb i Solna
2026-06-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ria Financial Services Sweden AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Umeå
, Malmö
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Ria Money Transfer is a business arm of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) and a leading financial services player. We offer fast, secure and affordable global money transfers to millions of customers worldwide. In addition to this, we also provide currency exchange services. With over 600,000 agents in almost 200 countries, our goal is to create opportunities for a better everyday life.
We believe in a world where everyone is empowered to shape the life they dream of, regardless of their background or location.
ABOUT THIS ROLE
Ria Financial Services is looking for a driven and service-oriented employee for the role of Sales Cashier/Store Employee. We are a global leader in money transfers and currency exchange with an extensive network of our own offices and branches.
This is a part-time position located in Stockholm, starting around mid-December. As a Sales Cashier/Store Employee, you will be a central part of our team and the face of our business. You are responsible for providing an outstanding customer experience while contributing to achieving our sales goals.
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Carry out transactions for money transfers and currency exchange with high precision and efficiency.
Actively engage customers to understand their needs and offer appropriate financial services.
Provide personalized and professional service by answering questions and providing clear guidance.
Manage cash flow carefully and ensure accurate accounting according to company guidelines.
Help achieve and exceed sales goals by building trust and customer loyalty.
Be flexible with working hours and be able to work evenings, weekends and holidays when needed.
We are looking for you who
Has experience in sales and customer service (meritorious).
Fluent in Swedish and English – additional language skills are a plus (e.g. Russian, Ukrainian, Thai or Arabic, Farsi, Dari).
Is self-motivated, goal-oriented and thrives in a dynamic work environment.
Have a strong customer focus and the ability to create a positive experience for our customers.
Has experience in cashier work and handling of cash (meritorious).
Is flexible and can adapt to different tasks and shifts. Weekend work occurs.
Have basic computer skills (Word, Excel).
PERKS & BENEFITS
An exciting and dynamic work environment in an international company.
Opportunity to develop in sales and financial services.
An inclusive and multicultural team where we value diversity.
We look forward to hearing from you and welcoming you to our team at Ria Financial Services!
Please note that for security reasons, we request an extract from the criminal record before employment can be carried out.
Ria Money Transfer is an employer that promotes equal opportunities. We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all employees.
Read more about us here: www.riamoneytransfer.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Ria Financial Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-5504), https://riacareers.ttcportals.com/search/jobs Jobbnummer
9965399