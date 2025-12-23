Cash Management Specialist
2025-12-23
Job Description
We are looking for a Cash Management Specialist to join our Treasury team in Stockholm. Treasury is responsible for the financing and banking related activities of the H&M Group including cash management, foreign exchange, financial risk management and corporate finance.
In this role, you will:
Assist the team with activities such as administration related to cash management
E-banking administration
Bank account opening and closures
KYC documentation
Bank and parental guarantee administration
Fee monitoring and follow up
Various report responsibilities and maintenance
Invoice handling in VM
Continuous improvement of administrative processes and routines with treasury
Ad hoc analysis and tasks as needed
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Treasury is responsible for the financing and banking related activities of the H&M Group including cash management, foreign exchange, financial risks management and corporate finance. Treasury consist of 18 colleagues working from different locations in the world, with the main office based in Stockholm supported by colleagues based in Eastern Europe, Asia and Americas.
The cash management & payment area is divided into three regions, Central Europe, Europe & Americas, and Asia. Each region is led by a Cash Management Specialist who is responsible for driving cash management and other treasury related projects within its region. This is done together with a payment specialist who is responsible for the incoming payments in store and online, making sure relevant payment options are made available. The responsibility includes bank relationships, tenders, bank account structures, cash pools, cash centralization, local funding, payments solutions, and other tasks where support from Group Treasury is needed.
Working closely with the three Cash Managers and three Payment Specialists, you will have the opportunity of continuous learning within cash management/payments and treasury, and your tasks will grow as you grow. You will work towards external counterparties such as banks, acquirers, and different departments within the H&M Group all around the world.
WHO YOU ARE
As Cash Management Specialist, we see that you are a team player who thrives in a high pace, dynamic, and global environment. You are self-driven, proactive, and a structured person with eyes on details. You are good at multitasking with an analytical and curious approach. As a person you are humble with a professional approach and possess high integrity.
We are looking for people with...
A university degree within business, finance and/or 2+ years equivalent experience from a similar position in treasury or finance
A strong interest in administrative tasks and desire to learn about cash management, payments and treasury
Good skills in Excel and MS Office
Very good communication skills, fluency in English both written and spoken
Previous experience from treasury or banking, as well as experience using SAP, is meritous
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based in Marievik at our Head Office in Stockholm. Ready to take the leap? Apply now with your CV by the latest 9 January 2026*. For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying. Due to the holiday period, applications will be reviewed starting mid-January 2026.
We are excited to welcome you to our team and start this incredible journey together!
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. 25% Staff Discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories and ARKET). H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
106 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9663476