Caregiver, Adventuress (and Potential Actress) Wanted
2025-04-16
Personal Assistant: Caregiver, Adventuress (and Potential Actress) Wanted
• Who am I:
My name is Tom, and I am an adventurer and media entrepreneur based on Gotland, Sweden. Following an old motorcycle accident that broke my neck and cost me my left arm, I underwent surgery two years ago that left me a C4 quadriplegic (permanent partial paralysis from the neck down). In the 90s, I founded the Swedish radio station Bandit Rock. I am also a father, writer, and award-winning film director. Your main task will be to help me live as 'normally' as possible despite my new condition. I just completed an arduous round-trip to bring my amazing companion Rocky (a 50 kg Rottweiler) to Sweden from the Philippines. We are currently seeking a dynamic, positive, and capable PA to help with daily tasks and potentially join us on exciting future projects. I also have a philanthropic interest and hope to continue making a positive impact on the world. Google me (Thomas McAlevey) for more information.
• Your Role and Responsibilities:
• Assisting with daily personal care, including hygiene, dressing, and eating
• Managing household tasks such as shopping, cooking, and cleaning
• Supporting the development of new projects, including an off-road wheelchair and a unique accessible adventure RV
• Potentially participating in an adventure film project, which involves traveling and being on camera
• Assisting with physical therapy and rehabilitation exercises, including stretching
• Traveling with me as needed, acting as my 'hands' on trips
• Collaborating with my family, friends, and other assistants as necessary
• Your Qualifications:
• Energetic, quick learner with a positive attitude
• Comfortable with intimate personal care tasks
• Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks
• Physically strong and able to handle tasks like lifting a 30 kg electric wheelchair
• Free to travel as needed, with a driver's license and a reliable vehicle
• Computer-savvy and fluent in English for potential international travel and projects
• Must love big dogs (I live with my gentle giant Rocky the rockstar)
• Interest or experience in media and adventure is a plus
• Previous experience as a personal assistant or caregiver is preferred but not required
• Ideal for a vibrant young woman with a strong presence and charisma suitable for film projects
This is not just a personal assistant job; it's an opportunity to be part of inspiring and adventurous projects. You'll be contributing to meaningful initiatives while also having the chance to travel and be part of a potential film project. Life with me is never boring-I'm a perfectionist, a bit OCD, and I never stop talking, but I also get a lot done.
• Employment Details:
• Location: Gotland, Sweden
• Employment Type: Full-time or part-time, with the possibility of travel
• Industry-leading salary depending on qualifications
• Housing can be arranged if needed
If you are an enthusiastic young woman looking for a rewarding role that combines care, adventure, and creativity, I would love to hear from you. Please apply with your CV, a recent photo, and a brief cover letter outlining why you are perfect for this challenging opportunity. Applications without a personal letter will not be considered.
Email your application to: tom@pernilla.org
