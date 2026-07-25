Capital Reporting Support / Business Analysis Support
Incluso AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Capital Reporting Support / Business Analysis Support for a company in the banking industry in Stockholm. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with. This role is full-time and hybrid with a minimum of 2-3 days per week on onsite in Stockholm.
You will support the UAT and parallel run of milestones 1 and 1.5 of GFRI project. In this project, the existing reporting infrastructure solution is being changed to a common and harmonized regulatory reporting data layer, which will feed data automatically to the COREP reports via BIRD data model.
Description of the job:
Client is working on the target solution for regulatory reporting data lanscape. The consultant is needed to perform the detailed UAT of the implemented solution where technical skills such as SQL (mandatory), Python/R (good to have) is needed. And understanding of credit risk data is mandatory to succeed in this role to support the functional testing.
Must-have knowledge and experience
SQL, R/Python
Nice-to-have knowledge and experience
Presentation skills to senior management
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with. This role is full-time and hybrid with a minimum of 2-3 days per week on onsite in Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8126707-2116459". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
10011499