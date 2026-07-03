Capital Reporting Support Analyst
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a banking environment in the middle of a major change to its regulatory reporting landscape. The current reporting infrastructure is being replaced by a common and harmonized data layer that will automatically feed COREP reports through the BIRD data model.
In this role, you will support UAT and the parallel run of the new solution, with a strong focus on validating data and helping the business confirm that the target solution works as intended. It is a strong fit for you if you enjoy combining data analysis, testing, and regulatory understanding in a complex domain where quality matters.
Job DescriptionYou will support user acceptance testing of the implemented reporting solution.
You will validate data flows and reported outcomes in the target regulatory reporting landscape.
You will work hands-on with SQL to analyse data, investigate discrepancies, and support test execution.
You will contribute to the parallel run by comparing outputs and helping confirm that the new solution performs as expected.
You will collaborate with stakeholders involved in capital and regulatory reporting to support functional testing.
You will help translate credit risk data into meaningful test scenarios and findings.
RequirementsExperience with SQL.
Experience with Python and/or R.
Understanding of credit risk data.
Ability to support detailed UAT and functional testing in a regulatory reporting context.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveAbility to present clearly to senior management.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8016911-2085036". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9991522