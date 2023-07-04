Capex Project Buyer
Have you recently graduated from a University and are eager to develop your skills and career further by finding THAT right place to work? If yes - then the Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing (GTP) could be the right place for you. We are a global team of 1 300 high performing employees aiming at world-class Purchasing. We like to work hard, have fun, and are committed to customer success and responsible purchasing.
We are now looking for a Project Buyer to be located in Gothenburg. The majority of the stakeholders, projects and suppliers you will be working with are in Sweden but we also have the global, strategic responsibility for investment purchasing within the Volvo Group. Your main stakeholder will be Volvo Group Real Estate Services who is responsible for identifying and providing Volvo Group with real estate-related solutions.
With this position, you will have the possibility to interact with people from the whole world and get a good insight into different cultures and people. You will develop and grow through formal trainings, but mostly, by learning by doing and interacting with senior colleagues around the world.
Main responsibilities
Drive purchasing activities for real estate CAPEX projects.
Lead supplier negotiations
Build and maintain strong business relationships with our suppliers
Build and maintain strong relationship with internal stakeholders.
Desired Education/Experience
Master of Science or Business Administration
Excellent spoken and written Swedish and English
Main skills & competencies
High energy and passion for performance
Positive spirit
Good networking skills
Strong analytical skills
Ability to be effective in a variety of presentation settings
If you are eager to learn, love doing business and have the drive to take on new challenges, you will love it here.
Travel: Travel is required occasionally.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
For more information please contact:
Carl-Johan Starck, Head of Real Estate CAPEX and Property Leasing, Volvo Group Purchasing
(carl-johan.starck@volvo.com
+46 31 323 41 83)
