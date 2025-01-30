Capex & Industrial Indirect Category Manager
ABOUT US
The Absolut Group (TAG) holds global responsibility for the production, packaging development, innovation and strategic marketing of an extensive range of premium spirits brands. They include the iconic Absolut Vodka, Beefeater, the world's most awarded gin, Malibu, the leading flavoured rum and Kahlua, the number one coffee liqueur, along with a selection of agave spirits, including Altos tequila and craft gins such as Monkey 47. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, The Absolut Group is part of Pernod Ricard, a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry.
We strive to redefine the global spirit market and the world we live in by inspiring people of all backgrounds to come together to mix ideas and drinks, respectfully and responsibly. And we have a true long-term commitment to sustainability - doing the right thing for consumers, society, the environment, and our people.
We are always on the lookout for talented individuals to join our team and help us shake things up. We believe that work should be more than a paycheck, so whether you are just starting your career or looking to take it to the next level, we offer a dynamic and supportive work environment that will help you grow. Come join us and let's raise a glass to a fulfilling career and a bright future at The Absolut Group!
ABOUT THE ROLE
Are you passionate about working with iconic brands, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional consumer experiences? Do you want to be part of an international, diverse, and inclusive team that values collaboration, creativity and fun? Then look no further than The Absolut Group!
Our Purchasing team in Åhus, outside of Kristianstad in southern Sweden, is looking for a Capex & Industrial Indirect Category Manager.
In this role you will be responsible for:
o Execute the Pernod Ricard sourcing strategy for industrial capex investments and industrial indirect spend, including monitoring category budget to drive structured cost reduction.
o Supplier negotiations and cost-effectiveness for capex and industrial indirect materials.
o Ensure globally recommended contractual procedures are followed (supplier selection process, pre-qualification analysis, payment terms and conditions, down payment securing, liability and warranty agreements, liquidated damages, etc.)
o Stakeholder and cross-functional support:
Support key stakeholders in implementing transversal ways of working with TAG and Group functions.
Liaise with capex stakeholders and technical project leaders to discuss the procurement model and ensure alignment.
Collaborate closely with global category managers and the global engineering team.
o Execute the category strategy, embedding cost-consciousness across different functional areas with efficient category management and mature spend policies. Identify suppliers, development, and management across several sub-categories and support stakeholders in other categories.
o Manage supplier selection processes, supplier base development, new supplier identification and build strong and strategic supplier relationships.
o Budget and performance management:
Responsible for an annual spend of approximately 40 MEUR.
Monitor supplier performance and ensure yearly reviews with preferred suppliers are conducted.
Support the definition of capex functional targets and evaluate performance against these targets.
o Utilize data analysis and reporting tools to enhance decision-making and track procurement performance against key metrics.
ABOUT YOU
This position requires a University Degree of Master of Science or similar, as well as minimum of 5+ years of experience in procurement, with strong technical understanding of industrial capex and the associated equipment and processes. You have proven experience and capabilities in using digital and e-sourcing tools, advanced analytics, and are familiar with sustainability practices and integrating them into procurement strategies. Furthermore, you are experienced in running complex requests for proposals across multiple categories for industrial capex areas. Experience in managing an annual spend of approximately 40 MEUR is demanded.
We are looking for a person with an entrepreneurial and solution-oriented mindset and strong interpersonal skills. Advanced negotiation skills, problem-solving abilities, analytical skills, and financial acumen is a must-have. In addition, you have experience from working in a multicultural and global environment, as well as proven experience in building relationships with functional owners and embedding procurement processes and performance metrics.
You must have a driver's license and a strong business proficiency in verbal and written English. Additional language skills (e.g., French, Spanish) are a plus.
OUR OFFER
At The Absolut Group, we are the thinking and doing of all our brilliant people. Be audacious and to go after your dreams right from the start - and you will thrive in a passionate and progressive environment where we collaborate across borders. Be committed to a sustainable supply chain, a safe, inclusive workplace, and a responsible consumer culture, and we can achieve real change together.
With our spirit of belonging, we create a culture of what we call convivialité. You are welcome to The Absolut Group for who you are. We believe that an inclusive workplace with diversity of experiences and perspectives creates a vibrant work environment and mirrors our global consumers.
APPLICATION
If this role resonates with you, don't hesitate to apply. We look forward to hearing from you!
