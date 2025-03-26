Capex Manager
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a Sourcing manager with a background in CAPEX? We 're seeking a Procurement Specialist with experience in procurement of investment/CAPEX related purchases.This is a consultancy opportunity, starting ASAP with an initial duration of approx. 6 months, with the possibility of extension.
About the Role:
We are looking for a skilled Procurement Specialist with experience in investment and CAPEX-related purchases. In this role, you will be responsible for managing procurement processes, negotiating with suppliers, and ensuring cost-effective purchasing decisions. You will collaborate closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to optimize procurement strategies and support business objectives.
About you:
• Education & Experience: You have a university degree and at least three (3) years of relevant experience in procurement, preferably within investment or CAPEX-related purchases.
• Competences & Abilities: You have a strong background in technical procurement, demonstrating a cooperative and agile approach in your work. Your ability to navigate complex procurement processes and collaborate effectively with stakeholders is key to your success in this role.
• Personal Characteristics: You are hands-on, proactive, and thrive in a dynamic environment. Your cooperative mindset and adaptability make you a great team player.
• Language Skills: You are fluent in both Swedish and English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Interested?
If you 're ready to take on this exciting opportunity and contribute to a growing organization, we want to hear from you! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Thomas Åkerblad 070-8560708 Jobbnummer
9245565