Capex Manager

MultiMind Bemanning AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-03-26


Are you a Sourcing manager with a background in CAPEX? We 're seeking a Procurement Specialist with experience in procurement of investment/CAPEX related purchases.This is a consultancy opportunity, starting ASAP with an initial duration of approx. 6 months, with the possibility of extension.

About the Role:
We are looking for a skilled Procurement Specialist with experience in investment and CAPEX-related purchases. In this role, you will be responsible for managing procurement processes, negotiating with suppliers, and ensuring cost-effective purchasing decisions. You will collaborate closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to optimize procurement strategies and support business objectives.

About you:

• Education & Experience: You have a university degree and at least three (3) years of relevant experience in procurement, preferably within investment or CAPEX-related purchases.
• Competences & Abilities: You have a strong background in technical procurement, demonstrating a cooperative and agile approach in your work. Your ability to navigate complex procurement processes and collaborate effectively with stakeholders is key to your success in this role.
• Personal Characteristics: You are hands-on, proactive, and thrive in a dynamic environment. Your cooperative mindset and adaptability make you a great team player.
• Language Skills: You are fluent in both Swedish and English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Interested?
If you 're ready to take on this exciting opportunity and contribute to a growing organization, we want to hear from you!

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
MultiMind Bemanning AB (org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/

Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Thomas Åkerblad
070-8560708

Jobbnummer
9245565

