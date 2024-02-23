Capacity Planning Coordinator - Stockholm
2024-02-23
As a Capacity Planning Coordinator in the Outbound Engineering team, your main responsibility is to coordinate operational capacity planning with the team and other relevant functions. You will play a key role in developing the future outbound process. Your primary duties include:
• Manage the planning of Outbound operational capacity, both internally and in collaboration with other departments.
• Facilitate cross-functional operational meetings related to Outbound processes.
• Lead efforts to enhance Outbound capacity planning and collaborate with the process owner on related initiatives.
• Engage in improvement projects that involve various departments within the client's organization and suppliers.
• Contribute to sustainability efforts in Outbound operations, specifically in relation to capacity planning and allocation.
Requirements
We seek a dedicated and accountable individual who is willing to collaborate closely with other entities to establish strong relationships within the international outbound team, as well as with customers and carriers. The ability to manage operations, develop processes, and handle change effectively is essential. The ideal candidate holds an academic degree in engineering or a related field and possesses some years of experience in supply chain roles, with a preference for experience in interacting with carriers or customers. Proficiency in both written and spoken Swedish and English is required.
We trust that you possess an analytical ability to effectively address operational issues while keeping long-term goals in mind. You are a good communicator, well-spoken, organized, and capable of leading by setting and achieving shared objectives. You are proficient in using Excel and various Business Intelligence tools regularly. Your interest in learning new techniques helps you expand your expertise consistently.
Start of the assignment: 2024-03-04
End of the assignment: 2024-05-15
Deadline: 2024-02-27
Location: Södertälje
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
