Capability Expert Modelling & simulation

At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Test Factory & Modelling belongs to the Systems Engineering & Quality (SE&Q) organization that lead End-to-End technical planning and system solution integration to ensure quality and deliverables in-line with the Innovation Strategy. Within the Test Factory & Modelling organization we have the Modelling and Data Science team, with the central responsibility for the Modelling & Simulation capability, and we are now looking for a person to be part of driving our capability in modelling and simulation to join our team.
Are you passionate about modelling and simulation? Are you triggered by the opportunity to make a step change in how this capability accelerate decision making and knowledge building in the development of our new solutions?
This is a permanent position and is based in Lund, Sweden. In this position, travels can be needed from time to time
What you will do
You will act as a central role in the company to support modelling & simulation (M&S) infrastructure, common way of working and deploy of the capability to reach Tetra Pak's business goals. In this role, your main tasks will consist of:
Integrate M&S in our ways of working across the company
Drive and support network for key stakeholders and users
Collect input from M&S community to drive enhancements and streamline the M&S infrastructure and ways of working
Support and maintain our Simulation Data Management system and CAE Material database
Support the HPC infrastructure setup and software management
Ensure that the organization have the right level of M&S knowledge and competence
Benchmark current and new procedures and tools with external and/or internal best practices & guidelines
We believe you have
You have proven experience, min 3 years, within simulation and modelling in combination with a good knowledge and experience in product development. Your educational background includes a MSc degree in Engineering, or equivalent. You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
As a person you have excellent networking skills, and you can create strong professional relationships with different level of stakeholders. We see that you have a deep product development understanding and you are able to work closely with colleagues and suppliers, understanding the needs, exchanging information and supporting to achieve common goals. You have analytical skills and the ability to be aware of the business and its development environment, including options, constraints, and opportunities. You can establish and follow up objectives, priorities, constraints, action plans and budget. Important is that you have the capacity to make things happen in the organization and you can get others to see and believe in your point.
We believe you are a result orientated and a self-motivated person with strong customer focus. You pay strong attention to details, balanced with the ability to see the larger context. You must have a personal drive and the ability to operate with uncertainty and complexity. Furthermore, you possess facilitation ability and excellent communications skills
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2022-08-19
To know more about the position contact Jonas Ingby at jonas.ingby@tetrapak.com
Questions about your application contact Erika Bjerning at Erika.bjerning@tetrapak.com
