Capability Area Manager - Digital Capabilities Retail Concept
2023-09-15
About us...
We are on the journey to consolidate the digital capabilities at Retail Concept across the leadership areas IKEA Retail Experience, Brand & Marketing, Learning and Development and Expansion. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change and development, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things so IKEA can be an even better home furnishing retailer in the future.
The main products in the Retail concept digital capability area are:
IKEA digital design system - Skapa
Digital retail experiences - Visa
IKEA knowledge graph (customer and co-worker)
IKEA.com global
IKEA Learning Solutions for Retail co-workers
Cornerstone learning solutions
SEO & Domain
Common web
Those products cover the digital conceptual frame for IKEA customers and co-workers.
About you...
You believe that creating great digital products means that they are fit for purpose and product/portfolio area management is a means for supporting the total Retail Concept business. You have extensive experience in digital product management/product ownership and are used to working with architecture, engineering and design managers and you are always curious to learn new things. This is a product management role, leading other digital product leaders for a big area of more than 10 digital products so seniority, leadership and digital product development knowledge is key.
In addition, we expect that you:
Understand the trinity of product management, engineering and design
Are able to drive and develop the product management principles for the domain, but also across Inter-IKEA as this is highly needed and not very well established yet
Have minimum 15 years of hands-on experience in software development industry
Have minimum 6 years of hands-on experience building a digital product as PO/digital product leader
Have minimum 4 years of hands-on experience being a product manager with knowledge of product decomposition, product road-mapping and product positioning to simplify, increase efficiency and build away double and overlapping features the first 1-3 years.
Are very value (commerciality) driven and customer centric
Have good understanding of data ethics, digital accessibility, data privacy, analytics and other regulatory bodies
Are excellent in presenting and communicating as holding the area together from capability delivery point of view as a leader and expert product manager
Have extensive knowledge in at least two of the following business domains:
Web (ikea.com, ikea.net, inter.ikea.net)
Learning Management
Knowledge graph tech
It is key that you have a big interest in the IKEA brand and home-furnishing as we work with the retail concept where home-furnishing and a long-term IKEA brand impact is at our heart. In addition, it's a plus if you have extensive knowledge in the franchisor setup and the IKEA concept as those are our domain customers in the four different leadership areas Brand and Marketing, Retail experience, Expansion and Learning and Development.
As Capability Area Manager - Digital Capabilities Retail Concept, you will:
Be responsible for the digital capabilities product portfolio and roadmap and optimize the total area capability delivery.
Be responsible for the product portfolio epics and tertial OKR process together with the other managers such as the Software engineering manager and UX manager.
Be responsible to head, nurture and develop more than ten (10) digital product leaders in an ongoing growing product area, including scrum masters and product specialists.
Collaborate with the Capability area manager and the other chapter managers to balance capability development, engineering and UX design as most efficient domain driven development has a strong trinity of above-mentioned leaders.
Comply/develop relevant frameworks, standards, methods and tools for the digital product development and product management.
Help digital product leaders with OKRs, team method velocity methods, digital product development principles, aligned autonomy, product bounded context, Conway law, lean agile ways of working, DevOps principles, agile manifesto and support services frameworks according to DevOps principles.
Work cross-functionally with the product team to maximise the delivery of value for the total digital retail concept solutions.
Lead and empower digital product leaders for autonomy but also method assistance in all kinds of development methodology needed. Everything from Feasibility, RUP, XP, Scrum and Kanban.
Stay up to date with relevant market trends and best practices regarding product management.
Demonstrate a combination of engineering knowledge, service offer, marketing and very value driven as leading teams of digital product leaders.
Have the ability to make effective decisions which may affect one or several products including people.
Be delivery-focused with excellent attention to details and drive to resolve issues such as for example product scope boundaries and remove double capabilities.
Stimulate creative ideas and perspectives that add value and forward leaning for new capabilities in the area.
This position is full-time (40 hours per week) and is located in Malmö, Sweden. Some travel will be required. In this role you will be reporting to the Retail Concept, Operations Manager.
