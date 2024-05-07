Campaign Operations Manager
The Campaign Management team holds a vital role in ensuring the delivery of our Keystone products. We provide the logistical muscle to ensure that all campaigns are delivered on time and with a high standard of quality. This team is part of the Commercial Operations team in the International business unit and is an essential link between our customers and our Product team.
The Campaign Operations Manager will lead the Campaign Manager team. While carrying a caseload of campaigns to deliver, the Campaign Operations Manager will be the bridge between commercial reps and product managers.
Responsibilities include:
Facilitating content collection for commercial teams (all products, post- Contract Signed stage).
Managing customer & commercial tickets on 2 pipelines.
Managing the customer forms, automations and general commercial delivery process.
Managing communications and feedback loop between commercial & delivery teams.
Continually assessing processes for optimization and scalability.
Decision making related to "outside the box" requests.
Line management of 2-3 employees (currently).
Attending weekly and bi-weekly meetings with other departments to coordinate processes.
External communication with other departments to represent Ops.
Maintain dashboards.
Having product and operational expertise.
Candidates should have:
Bachelors degree or higher.
Experience with Social Media products.
Customer service skills and experience.
Highly organized.
Excellent time management skills.
Solution oriented.
HubSpot knowledge is a plus.
Our corporate and working language is English, and we appreciate Spanish language skills.
Our Company
Keystone is trusted by more than 120 million unique prospective students every year to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.
In turn, Keystone helps over 5 500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll students in more than 190 countries, across 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Apply.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany, and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of more than 700+ employees. We are a vibrant and talented group of global citizens with a true passion for education and technology, and our vision is to help everyone in the world find the right education. Ersättning
