Campaign Manager, Global Marketing - Volvo Cars
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
You want an exciting career that contributes to positive change. So, what's your next move?
Imagine being part of the most exciting industry on the planet. Our future is all about tech - electrified and eventually self-driving cars, totally connected to people's everyday lives. But how do we introduce this future in a way that's safe and sustainable? These are some of the questions we're solving here at Volvo Cars.
Some of the most exciting action is within the Global Marketing organisation, which oversees all of Volvo's marketing to ensure the flawless development and execution of world-class communications.
Join us and watch your ideas shape the future of mobility.
The Campaign Management Team - let's introduce ourselves
We are looking for a Campaign Manager to lead cross-functional projects from strategy all the way through activation across all channels within Marketing and Communications globally.
The role belongs the Campaign Management Team which is a strongly purpose driven team, ensuring that our projects serve the Global MarCom Calendar as well as our Strategic and Business objectives.
Our team, which is part of Global Marketing, consists of 8 Campaign Managers, senior project managers, driving the projects from a scope, time and budget perspective.
Are you curious to join a team which is supporting our company's fast-paced transformation? Do you want to be part of our journey and help define the future? Then this is the right opportunity for you!
Campaign Manager - this is what you'll do
The Campaign Manager executes and leads key projects which are cross-functional and cross-regional and works both with international agencies and production partners on the global scene.
You will identify priorities and govern major end-to-end marketing and communication campaigns that support strategic objectives and, you manage your own budget.
Your project team often consists of members with key roles, such as; Art Director, Art Buyer, Planning, Analytics, Media Strategy, Content Planning, Content Optimisation, Digital, CRM, Procurement etc.
You will take lead in defining the development of key marketing and communication activities to deliver strategically relevant and quality assured projects in an efficient way. You make sure that your project follows our processes, and you align with multiple stakeholders to secure sign-offs to reach the corporate targets.
We're looking for you!
We see that you have a strong business judgment; strategic and analytical capabilities and that you are a creative thinker with problem-solving skills.
The ideal candidate is a team player who has in-depth experience in project management in fields such as marketing and/or communications and collaboration with internal teams and creative agencies.
In this role you must be service-minded, with an ability to turn recommendations into action and be able to see the big picture and transform strategic initiatives into operational execution. A good understanding of global media strategy and tactics is favorable.
You have strong communication and collaboration skills, and you are comfortable in acting in a global matrix organization.
We actively collaborate, empower each other and succeed together - if you recognize yourself in this description then you could be our next colleague!
Qualifications
• BSc in Marketing, Communications, Economics, Industrial Engineering or similar (MSc preferably)
• Proven track-record of accomplishment for successfully leading and executing cross-functional campaigns across marketing and communications, within a large and diverse regional spread
• Ability to influence decision-making at all levels within an organization, and in a variety of contexts
• International working experience from our largest markets, such as US, Asia or large European markets
• As we are a global company, you need to be proficient in English, verbally and written
Let's get to know each other
If you have any questions about the role, please contact the Hiring Manager Claudia Nylund at claudia.nylund@volvocars.com
.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact the Senior Recruiter Lotta Ericsson at lotta.ericsson@volvocars.com
.
Welcome to apply by the latest on the 27th of August and please submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR.
Please note that in Sweden we are in the midst of our annual leave and we will start the first interview round after the last application date.
Please take the time to learn more about Life at Volvo Cars here: https://lnkd.in/e4iC_Djk
We're Volvo Cars
We're proud of our heritage - built on our commitment to safety - and we're excited about delivering on our bold plans for the future. Since 1927, we've created world-changing innovations, like the safety belt, which since we shared it with the world has saved more than a million lives.
We're looking for you.
#LI-HYBRID #LI-LOTTA Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66306-41750155". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lotta Ericsson 0731501785 Jobbnummer
7994195