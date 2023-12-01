Campaign Manager
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Truecaller transformed how we communicate when we launched in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our mission is to build trust everywhere by making tomorrow's communication smarter, safer and more efficient. We focus on bringing smart services with big social impacts, like protecting people from fraud, harassment, and scam calls or messages. We identify new numbers from anywhere in the world and build a space for trustworthy conversations, for those that matter. Truecaller is loved by over 350 million people around the world and is growing very rapidly across regions.
Who we are:
The world's #1 caller ID and spam blocking service for Android and iOS.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities, spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Tel Aviv and Nairobi.
Listed On Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap
As a Campaign manager, you will be responsible for creating high quality campaigns that will be used on various marketing channels to convert and retain users to the Truecaller Premium offering needs.
What do we expect from you
Ability to craft persuasive and engaging copy for diverse marketing channels.
Strategic thinking with a demonstrated ability to develop and implement effective promotion and pricing strategies.
Understanding of market dynamics, competitor analysis, and the ability to adapt strategies based on business goals.
Proficient in using analytics tools to gather, analyze, and derive actionable insights from data.
Familiarity with CRM systems and the ability to leverage customer data for targeted marketing campaigns.
In-depth knowledge of online promotion and marketing tactics, especially in a pure-play digital environment.
Excellent communication skills in spoken and written English
What will you work on
Generate innovative and strategic ideas for marketing campaigns that align with organizational goals.
Develop comprehensive campaign plans, including messaging, creative assets, and channel selection.
Set up and optimize the campaigns you are in charge of leveraging our internal tool(s).
Implement tracking mechanisms to monitor the performance of marketing campaigns.
Analyze campaign results, including key metrics and KPIs, to assess effectiveness and identify areas for improvement.
Design and execute A/B tests to assess the impact of different campaign elements.
Continuously optimize campaigns based on test results, ensuring maximum performance and efficiency.
Provide actionable recommendations based on campaign performance insights.
Document successful strategies, best practices, and key learnings for future reference and improvement.
It would be great if you also have
Basic creative design, short videos, animations edition, HTML.
Experience with mobile environments and/or mobile apps.
Experience with CRM tools or emailing tools
Life at Truecaller - Behind the code:
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, top-up parental leave, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership (SATS).
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in-office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days. You can enjoy 3 weeks working remotely from anywhere you want per year.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a daily free breakfast, a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, or have fun with your colleagues at the playroom! As well, exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Come as you are:

Truecaller is diverse, equal and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you.
