Camp host
Kiruna Guidetur AB / Receptionistjobb / Kiruna Visa alla receptionistjobb i Kiruna
2026-06-15
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Work as a cabin host under the Northern lights this winter
Take the opportunity to work among colorful northern lights, sparkling winter days and severe cold in Sweden's northernmost city! We are looking for 4-6 people to work as hosts in our unique accommodation Aurora Camp. Apply with a friend!
About us
Kiruna Guidetur is one of the largest guide companies in Kiruna and has been around for 30 years. Since the start, our focus has been small groups and personal experience. Our focus is to offer small groups a personal service and a genuine experience of Kiruna and Lapland. We offer a large variety of tours out in the nature around Kiruna such as snowmobiles, skis, snowshoes, ice fishing and of course a hunt for Northern lights which is the highlight and dream for many of our guests.
We work with many local operators and travel agencies from all over the world and plan guests' journeys from transfers to hotels and tours. The company is constantly expanding, and we welcome different approaches and new ideas.
As an employee with us, you get the opportunity to develop in your work role and try different areas of work together with colleagues from around the world. Enjoying ourselves and having fun at work is important to us, which is why we encourage initiatives for staff activities and organize a bunch of them during the season. Accommodation can be difficult to find in Kiruna and we therefore offer our employees staff accommodation.
About the job
Aurora Camp in Kurravaara is a unique accommodation 15km outside Kiruna where we welcome guests from all over the world to stay overnight close to nature. The camp is located in the woods next to the remarkable Torne River.
As a cabin host at Aurora Camp, you will receive guests for check-in, clean the cabins, maintain igloos, make dinner for our guests. You will also get to drive snowmobile on a daily basis and help out with transfers.
Our focus is to offer small groups a personal service and a genuine experience of Kiruna and Lappland. We offer a large number of different tours out in nature around Kiruna such as snowmobiles, skis, snowshoes, ice fishing and of course a hunt for the northern lights which is the highlight and dream for many of our guests.
The work as a cabin host is varied and includes driving a snowmobile and you therefore need to have a driver's certificate for snowmobile at the start. This is something we can help arrange at your own expense.
The work is mostly done outdoors and also involves some physical work such as snow shoveling and maintenance of igloos. The fact that you are interested in culture and the Northern Lights is a plus as the guests ask a lot about this.
About you
As a cabin host, you are the first person our guests meet at check-in at Aurora Camp and you will represent the camp during their whole stay. We therefore attach great importance to providing a professional and pleasant service for them.
Since you live and work in the same place, it is also important to be able to distinguish between private life and work.
We are looking for people that:
are responsible, precise and service minded
work effectively and have an eye for details
have good English in speech and writing, since most of our guests come from all parts of the world
are good at collaborating with their colleagues and respect each other, which is very important in our team of 6 people
have a driver's license B (car)
have a driver's license for snowmobile or are willing to get one before the start of the working period
Meritorius:
Previous experience of jobs in the tourism industry
Previous work in hotel, camp
Additional language skills
First aid training, CPR (let us know in your application if you do not have a first aid training or access to accommodation. We will look at the possibilities together of arranging that upon arrival)
What we offer
Seasonal contract (full-time) between November and March (at least two people for the period 1st of November-31st of March and 4 people for mid November-mid March)
HRF collective agreements for secure employment
a fun and international work environment with development opportunities, all while being immersed in breathtaking nature
Accommodation: we offer our employees the chance to rent a room in staff accommodation (simple cottage) with shared kitchen, toilet/shower and living room with TV Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16
E-post: info@kirunaguidetur.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kiruna Guidetur AB
(org.nr 556782-6911)
Uddenvägen 11 (visa karta
)
981 46 KURRAVAARA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Aurora camp, Kiruna Guidetur AB Kontakt
Klaudia Kopala info@kirunaguidetur.com 0980-81110 Jobbnummer
9962705