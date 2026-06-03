Camo/maintenance Planner For Ex-Pat Assigment Uae
Saab Aktiebolag / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Linköping Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Linköping
2026-06-03
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
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Our Workplace
Saab Business Area Surveillance executes an in service Support Contract included in the delivery of the Saab Global Eye AEW&C system to UAE in 2020.
Saab assists with Continuing Airworthiness (CAMO) services and Aircraft Line & Base Maintenance. The mission is to enable a high availability of the aircraft and a high level of support to our customer in their day to day flight operations
Your role
As a CAMO/Maintenance Planner you will be part of the Maintenance staff and advise the customer in the day to day support on the special mission aircraft.
You will also support the customer to perform planning of upcoming maintenance events of the aircrafts and to assist in the transfer of technical knowledge to the customers staff.
You will be stationed in Abu Dhabi employed and seconded by Saab AB as an Ex-patriat or locally employed by Saab Middle east.
Your Qualifications
You are a well experienced CAMO PM preferably with knowledge of Global 6000, experience in leading personal is also favorable.
You are fluent in technical english and willing to share your experiencies with the customers staff. Good social and communication skills and experience of working in an international environment is also favorable.
You are eager to embrace new cultures, non judgemental, tolerant, very patient, flexible and customer focused.
Other qualifications needed:
Extensive knowledge in Part-145 and Part-CAMO requirements.
Experience of Maintenance & CAMO duties
Well experienced in maintenance procedures and knowledge in the use of technical reference materials (maintenance manuals, illustrated part catalogues, service bulletins, structural repair manuals, engineering drawings, airworthiness-notes etc.)
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
As an Expat at Saab
You and your accompaning family has a full covered insurance plan, furnished accomodation and company car.
Applications to www.saabgroup.com/career/
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas gata 1 (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab AB Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB malin.holmberg1@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9945742