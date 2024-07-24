Camera Specialist
Job description
We help our customer realizing their ideas into products. We turn ideas into technical solutions and develop them. We design the system with choosing existing components and designing new ones depending on needs and cost efficiency. Android based platforms have grown as choice to base products on, due to time efficiency in development.
The developers work in all project phases and with all kinds of products.
Role and Responsibility
Develop software in Android based systems, that is analyze, design, program, integrate, unit test, debug in full Android stack. (Note: Not just apps.)
Work in teams with other software developers.
Interface customers on engineering level
Contribute in pre-studies and propose technical solutions
Collaborate with specialists and developers from other technical areas like hardware, audio and optics
Investigate and learn new product domains in context of need to design the correct solutions
Requirements
To succeed in this role you must have:
Experience in programming in Android based systems. (Note: Not just apps.)
Knowledge and understanding in embedded software development
Experience in C/C++ or Java programming. Understanding both.
Preferred requirements:
Experience in C/C++ and Java programming.
Experience in working with Qualcomm chipsets
Experience in developing (big) systems of integrated functionality in software and hardware
Development tools like Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Coverity
Creative debugging with multiple sources and techniques like debuggers, log analysis, signal analysis, and protocol sniffers
We offer
International working environment
Extensive hardware and software knowledge and all the equipment to build and test complete products and solutions in-house.
In-house tech projects
Opportunity to develop cutting edge tech for market leaders and some of the most demanding customers
The Sigma Connectivity company culture, which is about sharing experiences and working together - you will never work alone.
About Sigma Connectivity
Sigma Connectivity is a design house with all the resources needed to bring a product to market under one roof. We run projects that innovate, transform businesses and design new products and services within the areas of IoT, consumer products, MedTech, CleanTech and production technology. www.sigmaconnectivity.com
