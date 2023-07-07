Camera Monitoring System Hardware Owner
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2023-07-07
Who are we?
We are responsible of the HMI and Driver Vision area of technology, working with a range of world class products, spanning worldwide markets. We are a bunch of highly motivated and skilled engineers that love our work and use our creativity and tools to develop core truck features to meet the needs of our customers. We trust the individual, act as a team and enjoy collaboration with external suppliers and colleagues around the world. While developing hardware and software, we have an open mind for new ideas and methods and are increasingly looking into agile ways of working. It's important for us to have an environment that encourages personal and professional growth.
Role and responsibilities:
Put requirements on the components towards the supplier.
Interact with the supplier and manage the work distribution.
Have the operational responsibility in the relationship with the supplier.
Responsible for recommending the supplier.
Evaluate new components and select the internal component.
Secure cross-functional and business anchoring.
Manage complex components and/or large set of less complex components.
In order to succeed in your new role you have:
Bachelor Electronics
HW knowledge Camera (+ Display is a bonus)
Volvo development tools (KOLA, SE-Tool etc)
Volvo development process and testing requirements towards suppliers
Supplier management skills - represent Volvos interests in collaboration with suppliers
Team player
We at Volvo Group Trucks Technology hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
Do you want to join us on our future journey of building transport solutions that move the world?
Are you curious and up for the challenge? Feel free to contact us if you have questions! We look forward to receiving your application!
Contact: Smita Shree, Talent Acquisition Partner - smita.shree@consultant.volvo.com
