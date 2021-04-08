Calibration Technician - Unfors RaySafe AB - Däckmontörsjobb i Göteborg

The mission of Unfors RaySafe AB is to help people avoid unnecessary radiation and hence save lives. We make solutions for personal dosimetry and quality assurance of diagnostic X-ray equipment. We constantly work with the challenge of offering products and solutions that exceed our customers' expectations. RaySafe is part of Fluke Health Solutions, an operating company within Fortive Inc. Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of global businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive is a public company with headquarters in Everett, Washington.In our Operations team, we focus on delivering products with the right quality at the right time. We also make sure to support our customers to the best of our ability, including technical support.To further strengthen our team in the calibration lab we are now looking for a Calibration Technician, responsible for adjustment and calibration according to a given standard.Adjustment and calibration are performed on new and customer owned units. The calibration technicians' closest customers internally are Finalization, Sales and Finalization, Service. Units released for finalization are to keep the highest quality with the customer/receiver in focus.You work closely with your colleagues, master scheduler and you manager to continuously improve our processes.ResponsibilitiesDrive to maintain delivery and productivity KPI 'sAssure quality on calibrated unitsAdjustment/calibration of orders for finalization according to calibration datePerform maintenance in lab according to procedures and instructions; lab stability, environmental logging, lean/5SPerform measurements for supporting departments if assigned by the managerApprove units for finalizationOther duties as assignedQualificationsMinimum 1 year previous work experienceExperience from another manufacturing company is preferredFluent in English, both verbal and written is a mustGood knowledge of Microsoft OfficeDocumented experience from lean, kaizen manufacturing conceptPreferable a technical educationSince we need to fill this position urgently you have to be located in the Gothenburg/Billdal area to apply.